Fuel Cycle Appoints Calista Corley as Chief Revenue Officer

Calista is especially excited to see that Fuel Cycle is poised to provide the most innovative research platform on the market, noting their commitment to consistently updating their solution and expanding their capabilities as a core reason for why she decided to join the team. She says, "I'm impressed with the speed of the evolution that Fuel Cycle operates on. A company that is invested in product enhancements to the degree that Fuel Cycle is proves that they truly do put their customers first."

We are thrilled to add Calista Corley's deep experience in research and strategic sales to Fuel Cycle's executive leadership team as we continue our rapid growth," said Eran Gilad, President & CEO of Fuel Cycle, "Calista's focus on revenue generation and client acquisition will help us continue to gain share in the evolving customer insights market."

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle is the leading market research cloud that combines both qualitative and quantitative data to power real-time business decisions. Through online communities, product exchanges, and panels, Fuel Cycle offers the only all-in-one market research platform for brands to connect to their customers. With Fuel Cycle, organizations can quickly act upon reliable data to help predict the future of their industry and stay one step ahead of the competition. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Fuel Cycle powers the world's most customer-centric brands including Google, Hulu, Elle, Carhartt, Church & Dwight, Viacom, and more. Its partners include Salesforce, Marketo, UseZoom, Voxpopme and many others across the market research ecosystem. For more information, visit fuelcycle.com

SOURCE Fuel Cycle

Related Links

https://fuelcycle.com

