Fuel Cycle Hires VP of Research, Gordon Morris, to Bolster Research Division

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle, the leading market research cloud solution, today announced that it has hired Gordon Morris as Vice President of Research. Morris brings 22 years of experience in research where he previously worked as the Vice President of Media, Content and Technology at Ipsos and as a Senior Research Manager at Microsoft. At Ipsos and Microsoft, Morris had the pleasure of designing and implementing insights that influenced marketing, UX, and business development among many other initiatives. Morris will lead the research arm at Fuel Cycle to help broaden and fortify Fuel Cycle's vision of becoming an all-in-one research powerhouse.

Fuel Cycle's move to bring Morris onto a leadership position highlights the company's commitment to providing their clients with access to the best in-class research tools and expertise that the industry has to offer. In a time when global market changes are more pervasive and precarious as ever, Fuel Cycle is committed to creating an insights ecosystem that is flexible and dynamic enough for enterprises to compete in this age of volatility. Morris says of this move, "Fuel Cycle is enabling industries to run and design their own research—as well as connect with experts who will be able to augment their knowledge."

Morris says what piqued his interest in working with Fuel Cycle was that it provided much more value than traditional research solutions offer their clients. He says, "Fuel Cycle is much more than a community research provider but a vehicle by which people can uncover insights by any number of methodologies, tools, and audiences. The Fuel Cycle Research Cloud legitimately is a one stop shop for the insights needs of the modern enterprise. This organization truly is at the nexus of democratizing data and making research more accessible and flexible for every complex business need." Morris is excited to mentor and guide the research team and enhance client deliverables.

"Gordon's mix of experience on the buyer- and supplier-sides of the business, global exposure, and leadership capabilities provide a unique skill set we expect to serve our clients well," said Rick Kelly, SVP of Product at Fuel Cycle. "Fuel Cycle has a strong reputation among our clients for innovation in research. Adding Gordon to our leadership team ensures innovation continues as our organization grows."

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle is the leading research cloud that combines both qualitative and quantitative data to power real-time business decisions. Through online communities, product exchanges, panels, and more, Fuel Cycle offers an easily customizable and robust platform for brands to connect to their customers. With Fuel Cycle, organizations can quickly act upon reliable data to help predict the future of their industry. We provide customer intelligence solutions for organizations across various industries including retail, healthcare, financial services and more.

SOURCE Fuel Cycle

Related Links

www.fuelcycle.com

