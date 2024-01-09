Fuel Cycle Honored by Inclusion in Built In's Esteemed 2024 Best Places to Work Awards

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle, the insights platform to accelerate decision intelligence, proudly revealed today its inclusion in Built In's 2024 Best Places to Work awards. Specifically, Built In announced that Fuel Cycle earned a place in the following categories:

  • New York Best Places to Work
  • New York Best Midsize Places to Work
  • Los Angeles Best Places to Work
  • Los Angeles Best Midsize Places to Work
The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"We are delighted and deeply appreciative of the recognition from Built In across multiple categories in their 2024 Best Places to Work Awards. This accomplishment underscores the outstanding efforts of the Fuel Cycle team and reaffirms our steadfast dedication to cultivating a workplace culture centered on innovation, inclusivity, and the well-being of our employees," stated Brad Schechter, Fuel Cycle's Vice President of Marketing. "While we celebrate these accolades, our commitment remains unwavering in creating an environment that empowers our team to thrive, make meaningful contributions, and reach their full potential. This acknowledgment only ignites our determination to continue pushing boundaries and establishing new benchmarks for workplace excellence."

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings. 

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Maria Christopoulos Katris, Founder and CEO of Built In. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise, and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

To learn more about Fuel Cycle, please visit https://fuelcycle.com.

About Built In
Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com.

About Built In's Best Places to Work
Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/

About Fuel Cycle
Fuel Cycle accelerates decision intelligence for legendary brands. We achieve this by enabling organizations to capture, analyze, and act on insights required to launch new products, acquire customers, and gain market share. By leveraging the Research Engine, which powers leading market research communities, brands forge connections with their key audiences and harness actionable insights that drive confident business decisions.

Fuel Cycle Contact
Kalyn Stockman
Manager, Corporate Marketing 
Fuel Cycle 
[email protected] 

SOURCE Fuel Cycle

