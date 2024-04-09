Fuel Cycle Revolutionizes Research Collaboration with Introduction of Universal Connections

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle, the best-in-class insights platform to revolutionize research, today announced a groundbreaking enhancement to its Research Engine platform: Universal Connections. This groundbreaking feature empowers users to run projects from their insight community with partners and tools that are not fully integrated with Fuel Cycle, reducing manual setup time, and facilitating a wider breadth of insights.

With Universal Connections, Fuel Cycle customers can leverage any solution of their choice, whether it's a well-known survey platform or a niche, specialized tool. This empowers researchers to connect with their audience anywhere and gather insights using their preferred insights tools, enhancing the depth and quality of research outcomes as well as enabling broader experimentation.

Researchers of all types will benefit from simplified study management, as they can effortlessly create and manage Universal Connection studies within the Fuel Cycle interface. Through intuitive configuration options, moderators can specify study details to ensure a seamless research journey for participants.

This release further enables the assignment of points based on completion status, incentivizing member participation and driving higher engagement levels. With real-time tracking of completion statuses, moderators can tailor incentive structures to encourage desired behaviors and maximize research impact.

"Fuel Cycle's introduction of Universal Connections marks a significant milestone in the evolution of insights collection," stated Fuel Cycle's VP of Product, Matt MacKinnon. "This groundbreaking feature empowers researchers to seamlessly guide respondents to specific destinations, enhancing engagement and providing endless possibilities for actionable insights. With Fuel Cycle's commitment to innovation, the future of research is more dynamic and efficient than ever before."

This latest enhancement complements Fuel Cycle's existing suite of features, including progressive profiling, generative AI, and more to create a seamless and integrated research experience within one centralized insights platform. By consolidating data and streamlining community management, Fuel Cycle empowers researchers to uncover valuable insights faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Fuel Cycle's Universal Connections represents a significant advancement in research collaboration, providing researchers with the agility and versatility to leverage external partnerships seamlessly. As organizations increasingly seek to unlock the full potential of their research initiatives, Fuel Cycle remains at the forefront, driving innovation and facilitating impactful insights generation.

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle accelerates decision intelligence for legendary brands. We achieve this by enabling organizations to capture, analyze, and act on insights required to launch new products, acquire customers, and gain market share. By leveraging the Research Engine, which powers leading insight communities, brands forge connections with their key audiences and harness actionable insights that drive confident business decisions.

