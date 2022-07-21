Fuel Cycle Named a Best Company for Leadership by Comparably

Market research cloud leadership team recognized for its dedication to employee success and satisfaction

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle Inc. , the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies, today announced it has been recognized by the Comparably Awards as one of the 2022 Best Companies for Leadership . This marks the tenth time since the start of 2020 that Fuel Cycle has been recognized by Comparably.

Comparably's fifth annual Best Leadership Teams award is derived from employees who anonymously rated their CEOs, executive leaders and direct managers on Comparably.com over a 12-month period (June 24, 2021 through June 24, 2022).

"Ensuring our employees have the support they need to do their job well starts at the top," said Eran Gilad , CEO and president of Fuel Cycle. "Our continuous goal as a leadership team is to cultivate an environment built on transparency, empathy and equitable success. We're grateful to see this commitment is being recognized by our employees."

Companies of every size have grappled with how to best empower managers and leaders in this new environment. This year, Fuel Cycle brought in culture specialists like Sara Carbone , who provided small group executive coaching for every manager on how to lead in a changing world. This is in addition to existing initiatives including a Management Forum, where managers collaborate on policy and strategic initiatives like culture, performance and management. Other initiatives include Fuel Cycle's first all in-person summit that happened earlier this year, and social impact and fun brigade groups that advance community and company interaction.

"Being a part of the leadership team here at Fuel Cycle is a privilege we don't take lightly," says Chad Peshak , VP of People at Fuel Cycle. "One of our values is 'Team Before Self', so we have invested heavily in management development to ensure leaders have access to all they need to succeed both professionally and personally. Our doors are open as leaders and I appreciate the learning, candor and interactive discussions we all have had with employees to foster a fantastic environment to do one's best work."

The recognition from Comparably follows several recent accolades from Fuel Cycle including:

To learn more about Fuel Cycle's leadership team, visit www.fuelcycle.com .

About Comparably

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation. For more information on Comparably's studies and annual Best Places to Work & Best Brands Awards, visit www.comparably.com/news .

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle's award-winning Market Research Cloud is the most comprehensive intelligence gathering ecosystem that exists today. Our platform enables decision-makers to maintain constant connections with their customers, prospects, and users to uncover real-world actionable intelligence. By integrating human insight with critical business data, and through automated quantitative and qualitative research solutions, Fuel Cycle's Market Research Cloud powers product innovation, brand intelligence, and enhanced user experience. Breakthroughs require action. We built Fuel Cycle to ignite it. For more information, visit: fuelcycle.com .

