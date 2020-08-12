Fuel Cycle Named INC. 5000 Fastest-Growing Private Company

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle Inc., the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies is honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

The Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, represents a unique look at the American economy's most dynamic segment—independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as Inc. 5000 honorees.

"We are honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America," says Eran Gilad, Fuel Cycle President & CEO. "Receiving this recognition is a testament to the work of our team, our Market Research Cloud, and the trust our clients place in us. We take great pride in the continued success and growth of Fuel Cycle. This award confirms the criticality of our strategy to give decision-makers access to market intelligence they need to create products, messaging, and experiences that fit the spirit of our times."

The companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 are not only competitive within their markets, but this year also shows staggering growth over prior lists. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. Editor-In-Chief, Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

The 2020 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2016. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2019. (Since then, a number of companies on the list have gone public or been acquired.)

About Inc. Media: The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, and connections to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of digital channels.

About Fuel Cycle: Fuel Cycle is the leading cloud-based market research platform for supercharging the relationship between humans and brands. It is the only all-in-one ecosystem combining quantitative and qualitative data to power real-time business decisions across product, brand, customer, and employee experiences. To learn more, visit fuelcycle.com.

SOURCE Fuel Cycle