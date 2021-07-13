Fuel Cycle Receives Top 10 Ranking for Best Business & Technology Provider in Market Research Industry Report

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle Inc., the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies has been awarded recognition in the GreenBook Research Industry Trends (GRIT) Report for the third consecutive year as Top 10 in the Business Innovation category.

The GRIT Report is one of the most acclaimed and widely read reports outlining trends in the market research industry. Released by GreenBook, a leading market research publication, the 27th edition of the GRIT Report is based on feedback from insights professionals around the world, providing one of the most comprehensive and complete comparisons of the key players in the space. Within the Business & Innovation edition is the highly regarded 'GRIT Top 50 Most Innovative Companies' list – including five segmented sublists highlighting specialized leaders across the industry.

Fuel Cycle is honored to be recognized in the Top 10 Technology Provider list of the Top 50 Innovative Companies for the third year in a row, a continued recognition that reflects the company's vision to continue modernizing brands' market research processes with automated workflows, accessible analytics, and a powerful platform for continuous research and agile insights.

Leading with customer centricity has always guided the Fuel Cycle product roadmap to deliver innovative solutions that evolve with the insights industry, helping companies all over the world make confident, real-time decisions.

"Technology that you can rely on as your partner to drive change as your source of truth is central to the success of any organization, especially in Market Research where the next world-changing product or seamless shopping experience comes from being able to capture what consumers want as their needs evolve. Focusing on delivering top-notch technology that is constantly delivering new features and benefits means our customers have an investment that never gets stale," says Eran Gilad, CEO of Fuel Cycle. "We are honored to be recognized on an ongoing basis in this category."

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle's award-winning Market Research Cloud is the most comprehensive intelligence gathering ecosystem that exists today. Our platform enables decision-makers to maintain constant connections with their customers, prospects, and users to uncover real-world actionable intelligence. By integrating human insight with critical business data, and through automated quantitative and qualitative research solutions, Fuel Cycle's Market Research Cloud powers product innovation, brand intelligence, and enhanced user experience. Breakthroughs require action. We built Fuel Cycle to ignite it.

