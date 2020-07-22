Fuel Cycle Wins Award for Best Leadership Team

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle Inc., the leading market research cloud for Fortune 500 companies is honored to be recognized by the 2020 Comparably Awards for the category of Best Leadership Teams.

This set of Comparably Awards are derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period (June 30, 2019 through June 30, 2020). There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required to qualify. The final data set was compiled from 10 million ratings across 60,000 U.S. companies large and small.

"The single biggest way to impact an organization is to focus on leadership that is compassionate and inspiring," says Setareh Motamedi, VP of Marketing at Fuel Cycle. "There is almost no limit to the potential of an organization that has a strong leadership team that's unified around one goal – ours is employee and customer centricity every day. We are honored our teams have chosen to recognize us for that, there really is no better validation."

Fuel Cycle's Executive leadership team is comprised of Eran Gilad (President & CEO), Arnaud Gregori (CFO), Calista Corley (CRO), Rick Kelly (CPO), Marin Sarbulescu ( SVP, Research & Development), Setareh Motamedi (VP, Marketing), and Kevin Row (VP, Research & Insights). The executive team brings top-notch experience from several companies and industries. By unifying such diverse points of view, the leadership team creates an environment that sets Fuel Cycle apart.

"It is a blessing to be a part of a complementary leadership team that comes from diverse backgrounds, where open communication is encouraged and there is a consistent and aligned strategic vision," says Calista Corley, Fuel Cycle CRO. "I am confident that we have and will continue to achieve in ways as a team that we could not as individuals."

About Comparably: Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies.

About Fuel Cycle: Fuel Cycle is the leading cloud-based experience management platform for supercharging the relationship between humans and brands. Through community, panel, progressive profiling, and a partnership exchange of 40+ end-point solutions, Fuel Cycle offers the only all-in-one ecosystem that combines quantitative and qualitative data to power real-time business decisions across 4 levels of experience: Product Experience, Brand Experience, Customer Experience, and Employee Experience. For more information, visit fuelcycle.com.

SOURCE Fuel Cycle

Related Links

https://fuelcycle.com/

