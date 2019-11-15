Fuel Cycle Wins Best Tech Startup Award

The honor was presented on Oct. 10 at the Timmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Fuel Cycle was selected for its forward-thinking leadership, supportive company culture and growth mindset.

The Timmy Awards were created in 2014 by Tech in Motion, a North American event series that has connected local tech communities together to meet, learn, and innovate for almost a decade. Tech in Motion hosts The Timmy Awards ceremonies across the U.S. and Canada. The coveted Timmy Awards are reserved for companies who make the cut in proving to be the best and most inclusive workplaces in their region.

About Fuel Cycle

Fuel Cycle is a mobile-first market research and community intelligence platform for supercharging the relationship between brands and customers. The Fuel Cycle platform offers an easily customizable and robust solution for brands and businesses to build high-impact online experiences for their customers. Fuel Cycle provides customer intelligence for organizations across industries, including media and entertainment, consumer goods, financial services, healthcare, automotive and technology.

