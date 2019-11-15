Fuel Cycle Wins Best Tech Startup Award
Fuel Cycle Was Selected as the Best Tech Startup in Los Angeles by the Timmy Awards, Presented by Tech in Motion to Recognize the Best and Most Inclusive Workplaces Across the U.S. and Canada
Nov 15, 2019, 15:34 ET
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Cycle, the leading insights community, panel and market research cloud provider, today announced it has been selected as the "Best Tech Startup in Los Angeles – Community Favorite" by the Tech in Motion Timmy Awards.
"We strive to provide an atmosphere for our employees that makes them look forward to coming to work every day," says Eran Gilad, chief executive officer, Fuel Cycle. "This award bolsters our belief that Fuel Cycle has a lot to offer our team members as we continue to grow."
The honor was presented on Oct. 10 at the Timmy Awards ceremony in Los Angeles. Fuel Cycle was selected for its forward-thinking leadership, supportive company culture and growth mindset.
The Timmy Awards were created in 2014 by Tech in Motion, a North American event series that has connected local tech communities together to meet, learn, and innovate for almost a decade. Tech in Motion hosts The Timmy Awards ceremonies across the U.S. and Canada. The coveted Timmy Awards are reserved for companies who make the cut in proving to be the best and most inclusive workplaces in their region.
About Fuel Cycle
Fuel Cycle is a mobile-first market research and community intelligence platform for supercharging the relationship between brands and customers. The Fuel Cycle platform offers an easily customizable and robust solution for brands and businesses to build high-impact online experiences for their customers. Fuel Cycle provides customer intelligence for organizations across industries, including media and entertainment, consumer goods, financial services, healthcare, automotive and technology.
SOURCE Fuel Cycle
Share this article