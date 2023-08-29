Fuel Logic Urges Businesses to Prepare for Hurricane Idalia

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Logic Warns Businesses of Potential Fuel Crisis Amid Approaching Hurricane Idalia— As Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida, Fuel Logic is urging businesses to prepare for potential fuel shortages and widespread gas contamination. The situation could mirror the challenges faced during last year's Hurricane Ian, where Fuel Logic had to bring in fuel from out-of-state due to local shortages.

Fuel Shortages During Hurricane Ian

During Hurricane Ian, nearly 11% of Florida's gas stations were without fuel, and in cities like Tampa, the figure was as high as 26%. Fuel Logic had to ration diesel sales before the storm and was forced to bring in trucks and fuel from out-of-state. "We are definitely short," said Eliot Vancil, President of Fuel Logic, during the crisis.

Potential Widespread Gas Contamination

Adding to the complexity, Florida officials have warned of "potentially widespread" fuel contamination that could damage car engines and increase the chances of drivers getting stranded. The contamination occurred after workers at Citgo accidentally switched diesel and gasoline in a shipment to stations. "This disruption could affect not only vehicles but also generators used in the case of storm-related power outages," warns Brandon Ward, a logistics manager at Fuel Logic. Read the original announcement here.

Preparation is Key

Fuel Logic is actively monitoring the situation and is prepared to bring in fuel from other states if necessary. "It's probably going to be later this afternoon and tomorrow that we can really start rolling," says Brandon Ward.

Take Action

Businesses are advised to take precautionary measures such as keeping their fuel tanks at least half-full and staying updated on the situation. Fuel Logic is committed to providing timely updates and solutions to ensure that businesses can continue their operations with minimal disruption.

About Fuel Logic

Press Contact: Brandon Ward, Fuel Manager, [email protected], 866-311-3571

