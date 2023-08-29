Fuel Logic Urges Businesses to Prepare for Hurricane Idalia

News provided by

Fuel Logic

29 Aug, 2023, 08:32 ET

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fuel Logic Warns Businesses of Potential Fuel Crisis Amid Approaching Hurricane Idalia— As Hurricane Idalia approaches Florida, Fuel Logic is urging businesses to prepare for potential fuel shortages and widespread gas contamination. The situation could mirror the challenges faced during last year's Hurricane Ian, where Fuel Logic had to bring in fuel from out-of-state due to local shortages.

Fuel Shortages During Hurricane Ian

Continue Reading
Fuel Logic Warns Businesses of Potential Fuel Crisis Amid Approaching Hurricane Idalia.
Fuel Logic Warns Businesses of Potential Fuel Crisis Amid Approaching Hurricane Idalia.

During Hurricane Ian, nearly 11% of Florida's gas stations were without fuel, and in cities like Tampa, the figure was as high as 26%. Fuel Logic had to ration diesel sales before the storm and was forced to bring in trucks and fuel from out-of-state. "We are definitely short," said Eliot Vancil, President of Fuel Logic, during the crisis.

Potential Widespread Gas Contamination

Adding to the complexity, Florida officials have warned of "potentially widespread" fuel contamination that could damage car engines and increase the chances of drivers getting stranded. The contamination occurred after workers at Citgo accidentally switched diesel and gasoline in a shipment to stations. "This disruption could affect not only vehicles but also generators used in the case of storm-related power outages," warns Brandon Ward, a logistics manager at Fuel Logic. Read the original announcement here.

Preparation is Key

Fuel Logic is actively monitoring the situation and is prepared to bring in fuel from other states if necessary. "It's probably going to be later this afternoon and tomorrow that we can really start rolling," says Brandon Ward.

Take Action
Businesses are advised to take precautionary measures such as keeping their fuel tanks at least half-full and staying updated on the situation. Fuel Logic is committed to providing timely updates and solutions to ensure that businesses can continue their operations with minimal disruption.

About Fuel Logic

Fuel Logic is a leading fuel supply and logistics company, dedicated to providing reliable fuel solutions during critical times. For more information, visit fuellogic.net.

Press Contact: Brandon Ward, Fuel Manager, [email protected], 866-311-3571

SOURCE Fuel Logic

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.