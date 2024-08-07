Fuel Retailers Oppose Rest Area Bill That Would Shelve Private Investment in EV Charging

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing truck stops, travel centers and off-highway fuel retailers, SIGMA: America's leading fuel marketers, and the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) today announced their opposition to the RECHARGE Act (S.4989), introduced by Senators Jeff Merkley (D-Ore.), Ron Wyden (D-Ore.), and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), which threatens to halt private investment in electric vehicle charging stations by amending the longstanding federal law prohibiting automotive services at rest areas.

Truck stops, travel centers, convenience stores, and fuel marketers are leaders in today's rapidly evolving refueling landscape. These businesses are making investments in EV charging stations. This is why Congress directed state transportation departments to work with the private sector to kick-start a nationwide network of electric vehicle charging stations by establishing the $5 billion National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Grant Program under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). The private sector is actively participating in the program in many states. Federal policy set through the IIJA and NEVI grant program is designed to leverage private investment in electric vehicle charging. The RECHARGE Act threatens to undermine those policies when they are just gaining momentum.

"Our industry has demonstrated a willingness to invest in EV charging. This legislation represents a misguided approach to electrification that ultimately will limit the development of a safe and reliable EV charging network," said David Fialkov, Executive Vice President of Government Affairs for NATSO and SIGMA. "Allowing EV charging at rest areas will keep the private sector from installing EV chargers at today's refueling locations. The fastest way to eliminate range anxiety is to incentivize private industry to invest in EV charging infrastructure so drivers can refuel where they do today. Introduction of the RECHARGE Act undermines the progress in EV charging installation that has been made since enactment of the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which laid the groundwork for the private sector to invest in EV charging stations."

"Drivers of electric vehicles deserve all the benefits that drivers of conventional vehicles have today with plenty of options for refueling competing with one another to keep costs low and constantly improve offers including food, beverages, and the full range of services that motorists have come to expect," said Paige Anderson, Director of Government Relations for NACS. "The RECHARGE Act would undermine private sector investment and instead leave electric vehicle drivers with fewer charging options at deserted rest areas that don't give customers what they want. It makes no sense to reverse the policy choices made in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act before they have a chance to work which is just what the RECHARGE Act would do."

The IIJA included provisions ensuring that locations for alternative fueling must consider the availability of amenities such as food and restrooms. It also refrained from incorporating provisions that would allow states to unfairly compete with the private sector by installing electric vehicle charging stations at rest areas.

Introduction of the RECHARGE Act comes at a time when many state DOTs are awarding these grant dollars to private fuel retailers to build out their electric charging networks. Altering the competitive landscape stands to upend those existing installation plans already in progress.

More than half of all NEVI grants have been awarded to fuel retailing locations, underscoring both the pivotal role that fuel retailers play in building out a safe and reliable nationwide network of DC fast-charging stations and the desire by private industry to do so.

Allowing EV charging stations at rest areas will discourage private investment in electric fuel by creating an unlevel playing field in which state governments do not have to compete for customers from an advantaged location on the Interstate right-of-way. Since 1960, federal law has prohibited the sale of automotive services and food at state operated rest areas to encourage competition between private businesses located at the Interstate exit interchanges.

Our industry, which serves millions of customers daily, understands that electric vehicle drivers will expect their driving and refueling experience to be as safe, seamless and predictable as it is today for drivers of gasoline-powered cars.

This is why fuel retailers have urged the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) to harmonize state application standards under the NEVI grant program to ensure that consumers' charging experiences are consistent from state to state.

Fuel retailers offer competitive and transparent pricing, prime real estate and the amenities that drivers want and need. Thousands of truck stops, travel centers, fuel retailers and convenience stores are conveniently located less than one mile from highway exits, are highly visible and provide the amenities such as security, food, and restrooms that customers need while taking 20 to 30-minute breaks during long-distance travel. Widespread availability of DC fast chargers at these facilities will make consumers more comfortable purchasing EVs.

About NATSO, SIGMA and NACS

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truck stop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truck stop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs. 202-365-9459

SIGMA is the national trade association representing the most successful, progressive, and innovative fuel marketers and chain retailers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1958 as the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA), SIGMA has become a fixture in the motor fuel marketing industry. Representing a diverse membership of approximately 250 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel, the association serves to further the interests of both the branded and unbranded segment of the industry while providing information and services to members. For more information visit SIGMA.org.

NACS advances the role of convenience stores as positive economic, social and philanthropic contributors to the communities they serve. The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 153,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, serves 165 million customers daily—half of the U.S. population—and has sales that are 10.8% of total U.S. retail and foodservice sales. NACS has 1,900 retailer and 1,800 supplier members from more than 50 countries.

SOURCE NATSO, Inc.