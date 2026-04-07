Fuel Retailers: "Price that consumers pay at the pump should serve as regulatory North Star of Biofuel Policy"

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing truck stops and travel centers, SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers, and the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS), filed public comments with the Department of Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service on the proposed rule for the "Section 45Z" Clean Fuel Production Credit. The following statement can be attributed to NATSO, SIGMA and NACS.

Photo Credit: Brittany Palmer Nielsen for NATSO, Inc.

"The real-world implications on American energy supplies and the price that consumers pay at the pump should serve as the regulatory North Star of biofuel policy. Gasoline prices are one of the most visible, tangible ways consumers experience inflation in the U.S. economy. Higher diesel costs also raise the price of food, medicine and everyday household goods transported by truck as motor carriers experience higher operating costs.

"The '45Z' Credit is not alleviating these affordability challenges for American consumers and businesses. It has not helped American consumers by lowering fuel prices and it has not helped American farmers by increasing sales of corn or soybeans used to produce renewable fuels. The truth is, '45Z' has failed to help American farmers and American consumers of fuel. Treasury can begin to address these failures by finalizing rules that require transparent disclosure of credit values throughout the fuel supply chain, enabling the economic benefit of the '45Z' Credit to flow to consumers at the pump rather than disappearing in the margins of fuel producers.

"Congress has a distinct opportunity to rectify the volatility and chaos within the biofuel markets and provide relief for Americans by quickly reinstating the Biodiesel Blenders' Tax Credit. The Biodiesel Tax Credit is a proven approach that can bolster soybean demand and help stabilize retail diesel prices. This would actually benefit American farmers and consumers."

About NATSO, SIGMA, and NACS

NATSO is the trade association representing America's travel center and truck stop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel center, truck stop and off-highway fuel retail industries; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. For more information visit NATSO.com. Follow NATSO on Facebook; Instagram; LinkedIn; and X. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs. 202-365-9459

SIGMA is the national trade association representing the most successful, progressive, and innovative fuel marketers and chain retailers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1958 as the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA), SIGMA has become a fixture in the motor fuel marketing industry. Representing a diverse membership of approximately 250 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel, the association serves to further the interests of both the branded and unbranded segment of the industry while providing information and services to members. For more information visit SIGMA.org.

NACS For more than 60 years, NACS has been recognized as the premiere association for convenience and fuel retailers. NACS has more than 1,000 retail member companies that cumulatively represent more than 200,000 stores in 50-plus countries, including 90,000 stores in the United States alone. The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 152,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, conducts 160 million transactions daily and had sales of $837 billion in 2024. For more information, visit convenience.org. Follow NACS on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE NATSO, Inc.