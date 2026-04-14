New Study Demonstrates Biodiesel Tax Credit's Benefits for Consumers

ALEXANDRIA, Va., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new independent study commissioned by NATSO, representing America's travel centers and truck stops, SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers, and the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) finds that the Section '40A' Biodiesel Blenders' Tax Credit (BTC) delivers significantly more value across the entire biofuel supply chain than its replacement, the 'Section 45Z' Clean Fuel Production Credit.

Photo Credit: Brittany Palmer Nielsen for NATSO, Inc.

The report, prepared by GlobalData, a leading energy research and analytics firm, finds that nearly 70 percent of the Biodiesel Tax Credit value flowed through the supply chain to blenders and consumers, ranking it among the most consumer-friendly biofuel policies.

The report titled, "Tax Credit Impact on U.S. Biofuels," analyzes the impact of biofuel tax credits and how their value is shared throughout the supply chain to the benefit of farmers and consumers.

"This study highlights that the Biodiesel Tax Credit remains one of the most consumer-oriented tax policies, with the vast majority of its value trickling down into lower prices at the pump," said NATSO President and CEO Max McBrayer. "This reaffirms our industry's position that reinstating the Biodiesel Tax Credit represents a common-sense solution for ensuring stable fuel supply options while also helping to lower fuel prices at the pump."

Conducted by GlobalData, the research examined the '40A' Biodiesel Benders' Tax Credit that expired at the end of 2024, and the existing 'Section 45Z' Clean Fuel Production Credit to compare how these tax credits influence demand for biofuels and ultimately impact the market.

"The study's findings confirm what fuel retailers see every day: reducing fuel costs at the point of blending means greater savings at the pump," said Matt Durand, Deputy General Counsel for NACS. "The 40A credit is a transparent and market-tested way to help lower diesel prices, delivering real value for American families and small businesses."

Using independent data, GlobalData found that as little as 20 percent of the 'Section 45Z' tax credit value flows through the supply chain to blenders and consumers.

When the Biodiesel Tax Credit was in place, between 50 percent and 70 percent of the credit value passed to blenders and consumers. By comparison, under the existing 'Section 45Z' Clean Fuel Production Tax Credit, just 20 percent to 40 percent of the credit value flows to blenders and consumers with producers retaining up to 80 percent of the value.

NATSO, SIGMA and NACS, which represent 90 percent of fuel sold at retail, urge Congress to quickly reinstate the Biodiesel Tax Credit. The Biodiesel Blenders' Tax Credit represents a significant opportunity to help stabilize diesel prices and strengthen demand for renewable fuels – enhancing supply options and alleviating fuel price pressures caused by today's market volatility and geopolitical risks.

As surrogates for the consumer, when fuel retailers pay less to buy and blend biofuel, they are incentivized to pass those savings on to customers in the form of lower prices at the pump. The structure of the '45Z' credit makes it impossible for fuel retailers to access savings and extend those benefits to consumers.

The longstanding '40A' Biodiesel Blenders' Tax Credit was replaced in 2025 by the 'Section 45Z' production credit. The simple $1 per gallon blender credit was eligible for all biomass-based diesel. The 'Section 45Z' credit, by comparison, is a complex income tax credit that varies based on greenhouse gas emissions and must be redeemed by producers against their annual tax filings.

Download the Executive Summary here.

About NATSO, SIGMA, and NACS

NATSO is the trade association representing America's travel center and truck stop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel center, truck stop and off-highway fuel retail industries; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. For more information visit NATSO.com. Follow NATSO on Facebook; Instagram; LinkedIn; and X. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs. 202-365-9459

SIGMA is the national trade association representing the most successful, progressive, and innovative fuel marketers and chain retailers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1958 as the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA), SIGMA has become a fixture in the motor fuel marketing industry. Representing a diverse membership of approximately 250 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel, the association serves to further the interests of both the branded and unbranded segment of the industry while providing information and services to members. For more information visit SIGMA.org.

NACS For more than 60 years, NACS has been recognized as the premiere association for convenience and fuel retailers. NACS has more than 1,000 retail member companies that cumulatively represent more than 200,000 stores in 50-plus countries, including 90,000 stores in the United States alone. The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 152,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, conducts 160 million transactions daily and had sales of $837 billion in 2024. For more information, visit convenience.org. Follow NACS on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski, [email protected]

SOURCE NATSO, Inc.