FUEL RETAILERS URGE EPA TO ISSUE WAIVER FOR E15

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NATSO, representing truck stops and travel plazas, SIGMA: America's Leading Fuel Marketers, and the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) today urged the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to authorize the summer sale of gasoline blended with up to 15 percent ethanol, or E15, to ensure lower fuel costs for consumers and fewer emissions from gasoline.

NATSO, SIGMA and NACS, which collectively represent 90 percent of the motor fuel sales in the United States, said in a letter to EPA that the geopolitical factors that necessitated action from EPA during the 2022 and 2023 summer driving seasons continue to persist. Circumstances emanating from the war in Ukraine coupled with recent unrest in the Middle East risk generating shipping disruptions, which will lead to a volatile fuel supply market.

"These circumstances create ongoing supply chain challenges, including a volatile fuel supply market," the fuel retail industry said. "None of these circumstances appear likely to dissipate in the coming months. This will result in continued, increasing pressure on transportation fuel markets that will make it challenging to ensure consistent, reasonably priced gasoline supply across the nation."

Access to summertime E15 sales will help to insulate the United States from these geopolitical threats by allowing additional, domestically produced biofuels to be blended into the fuel supply.

While current fuel supplies are adequate to meet demand, Americans drive much more during the summer months. Allowing E15 to be sold during this peak driving season will help to ensure the nation does not experience disruptions in the fuel supply or higher costs for consumers should unforeseen circumstances tighten supplies.

About NATSO, NACS, and SIGMA

NATSO is the trade association of America's travel plaza and truck stop industry. Founded in 1960, NATSO represents the industry on legislative and regulatory matters; serves as the official source of information on the diverse travel plaza and truck stop industry; provides education to its members; conducts an annual convention and trade show; and supports efforts to generally improve the business climate in which its members operate. Contact: Tiffany Wlazlowski Neuman, Vice President, Public Affairs. 202-365-9459

NACS advances the role of convenience stores as positive economic, social and philanthropic contributors to the communities they serve. The U.S. convenience store industry, with more than 153,000 stores nationwide selling fuel, food and merchandise, serves 165 million customers daily—half of the U.S. population—and has sales that are 10.8% of total U.S. retail and foodservice sales. NACS has 1,900 retailer and 1,800 supplier members from more than 50 countries.

SIGMA is the national trade association representing the most successful, progressive, and innovative fuel marketers and chain retailers in the United States and Canada. Founded in 1958 as the Society of Independent Gasoline Marketers of America (SIGMA), SIGMA has become a fixture in the motor fuel marketing industry. Representing a diverse membership of approximately 250 independent chain retailers and marketers of motor fuel, the association serves to further the interests of both the branded and unbranded segment of the industry while providing information and services to members. For more information visit SIGMA.org.

