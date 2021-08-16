Fueled by Aggressive Growth, ALDI Plans to Hire More Than 20,000 Employees, Increase Wages Ahead of Holiday Season

BATAVIA, Ill., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ALDI is hiring more than 20,000 new store and warehouse employees to support its continued growth across the country and prepare for the busy holiday season. Available positions include store associate, cashier, stocker and warehouse associate at the grocery retailer's more than 2,100 stores and 25 warehouses across the country. ALDI will host a National Hiring Week from Sept. 20-24, during which stores and warehouses will have interview events to fill available positions.

Known for its competitive pay, ALDI now offers even higher wages, having recently increased pay for store and warehouse employees. The new average national starting wages for open store and warehouse positions will be $15 and $19 per hour, respectively, based on market and position. ALDI employees are also eligible for a range of benefits, including health care and retirement plans, financial wellness and employee assistance programs, and generous paid time off.

"As an award-winning employer, we know the importance of investing in our people," said Dave Rinaldo, co-president, ALDI U.S. "Employees come to ALDI for the competitive pay and opportunity to work for a growing national brand. They stay for the career potential and satisfaction they feel knowing their work makes a difference in the communities they serve."

ALDI cares deeply about its employees, customers and the communities it serves. The sense of community among ALDI employees, coupled with the company's millions of passionate fans, makes it an exciting place to work. Team members take pride in working at ALDI, which is why the company has been named a National Top Workplace by Energage from 2017-2021 and has been honored by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers six times since 2015. ALDI also recently received a 2021 "Great Place to Work" certification, which is based on an employee survey about company culture and confirms the company's commitment to a positive employee experience.

Interested candidates can view open positions in their area and apply at careers.aldi.us/now-hiring .

About ALDI U.S.

ALDI is one of America's fastest-growing retailers, serving millions of customers across the country each month. With more than 2,100 stores across 37 states, ALDI is on track to become the third-largest grocery retailer by store count by the end of 2022. When it comes to value, ALDI won't be beat on price. For 10 years running, ALDI has held the esteemed title of Value Leader among U.S. grocery stores according to the latest Market Force Information® U.S. Grocery Competitive Study,* and ALDI has been No. 1 for price according to the Dunnhumby Retailer Preference Index Report for four years running. Since 1976, ALDI has offered a unique shopping experience where customers Shop differentli® and never have to compromise on quality, selection or value. In fact, 1 in 3 ALDI-brand products are award-winning.** Customers can save time and money by conveniently shopping in-store or online at shop.aldi.us . ALDI also proudly serves as a Feeding America Leadership Partner, donating 30 million pounds of food each year in an effort to end hunger in America. For more information about ALDI, visit aldi.us.

