Fueled by Growing Demand, Spherix Global Insights Introduces Ophthalmology to Expert Suite of Independent Market Research and Intelligence Services

EXTON, Pa., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spherix Global Insights is a recognized market intelligence firm providing independent coverage of select specialty markets. This week, the company officially cut the ribbon on their new franchise, ophthalmology.

Unlike other firms offering syndicated reports, Spherix derives actionable insights from its frequent, commercially-focused, primary market research which is highly customized to each client's unique needs. Possessing unrivaled content expertise and collaborating with a network of highly-engaged specialists are essential elements distinguishing Spherix in the business analytics and intelligence space.

After careful consideration and at the request of multiple stakeholders, Spherix is now covering key indications within ophthalmology, including neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and other emerging disease areas. This new coverage comes at a particularly opportune time in the market, as an array of new products (including ophthalmology's first biosimilar) are poised for near-term commercialization.

Prior to the expansion, Spherix built out a team of experts and performed due diligence of the market landscape in order to bring the same value known by current clients to future partnerships within the space. The firm is proud to announce Chrystal Ferguson as the Insights Lead of Ophthalmology (previously Cross-Specialty Insights Director at Spherix), considering her extensive background in the therapy area and excellence in her previous role at Spherix.

"I am extremely excited to combine Spherix's unique approach to market insights and panel of experts with my 10+ years of experience in the ophthalmology space to provide our clients with the confidence to make clear decisions for their brands in an evolving and dynamic market," mentions Ferguson.

About Spherix Global Insights

Spherix Global Insights is a hyper-focused market intelligence firm that leverages our own independent data and expertise to provide strategic guidance, so biopharma stakeholders make decisions with confidence. We specialize in select dermatology, gastroenterology, nephrology, neurology, ophthalmology, and rheumatology markets.

