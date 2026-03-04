Fueling New Ideas with the SBCA Innovation Grant: Applications Open Now

BILLINGS, Mont., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SBCA is excited to announce the return of its annual SBCA Innovation Grant, created to encourage individuals and companies to share ideas and solutions that support innovation in the structural building components and framing industry.

The application period runs from March 2, 2026, until 11:59pm Pacific Time on May 15, 2026 . Grant recipient(s) will be notified on or by May 31, 2026.

Available grant opportunities to showcase innovative ideas in the structural building components and framing industry. Post this

The Grant provides innovators with the incredible opportunity to publicize their creations through SBCA's media channels and exhibit their work to more than 2,000 potential customers at SBCA's annual trade show, Building Component Manufacturers Conference & Framer Summit (BCMC), where recipients are featured on the show floor.

SBCA Innovation Grant recipients will receive one 10x10 booth for BCMC 2026 in Columbus, OH, up to three exhibit passes for the entirety of BCMC 2026, and press announcements about the recipients and their innovations leading up to the show. Additionally, Grant recipients will have the chance to be named the 2026 People's Choice Innovator, which includes additional publicity in SBCA Magazine and a feature in SBCA Industry News.

Past recipients highlighted the value of the program:

"We want to be a pioneer and innovator of the industry, providing innovative solutions to our customers. Exhibiting our innovation at BCMC is a good way to spotlight us to make sure everyone knows what we are doing and helping us be part of the component manufacturing industry as an innovator."

– Christian Olofsson, CSO at Randek; 2025 SBCA Innovation Grant Recipient

"Being a recipient of the SBCA Innovation Grant is a great honor. We applied for the Grant because we want to tell this story. We want to bring attention to this, and we thought this was a great way to do that and help us get the word out." – Cheryl Lewis, Interim CEO at FairBuild AI; 2025 SBCA Innovation Grant Recipient

Learn more about SBCA's Innovation Grant, past recipients, and apply: www.sbcacomponents.com/innovationgrant.

Visit www.bcmcshow.com to learn more about BCMC & Framer Summit 2026 in Columbus, OH, September 14-18, 2026.

About SBCA

The Structural Building Components Association (SBCA) is a trade association representing manufacturers of structural building components. Its membership also includes truss plate suppliers, original equipment manufacturers and resellers, computer software companies, lumber suppliers, builders, and professional individuals in various fields, including engineering, marketing, and management. SBCA provides services its membership needs to continue expanding the market share of all structural building components by promoting the common interests of those engaged in manufacturing trusses, wall panels, and related structural components; to ensure growth, continuity, and increased professionalism, which will strengthen the structural building component manufacturing industry's influence.

For more information, please visit: www.sbcacomponents.com or

contact us at [email protected] | 608-274-4849.

Contact Information:

Structural Building Components Association (SBCA)

Christine Wagner

224-236-3724

[email protected]

SOURCE Structural Building Components Association (SBCA)