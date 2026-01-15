New Education Event for Designers, Architects, Builders, and Structural Engineers to Earn Credits and Connect with the Structural Building Components Industry

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Structural Building Components Association (SBCA) is excited to announce a new educational symposium series designed to bridge the gap between those who design, build, and regulate the components and structures the construction industry relies on every day: SBCA Component Craft. The first event of the series kicks off in Austin, TX, February 24-25, 2026, at The Brewtorium Brewery and Kitchen.

SBCA Component Craft brings together architects, engineers, code officials, and designers to explore roof trusses, floor trusses, and wall panels through technical education, practical application, and meaningful dialogue. Whether it's understanding how these structural components are made, how they perform, or how they should be inspected and specified, this symposium is about building confidence and clarity in structural building components.

"SBCA Component Craft reflects SBCA's commitment to education and collaboration across the construction industry," says Jess Lohse, Executive Director of SBCA. "The program is designed to support continued learning and professional development for everyone involved in the design, specification, and inspection of structural building components."

Led by industry experts, this event offers up to eight CEUs/PDHs, featuring sessions ranging from Component Installation and Safety Insights to Compliance with Components, plus a guided tour of a local component manufacturing facility to see the systems and processes firsthand.

Learn more about SBCA Component Craft and Register at https://sbcacomponentcraft.com/.

About SBCA

The Structural Building Components Association (SBCA) is a trade association representing manufacturers of structural building components. Its membership also includes truss plate suppliers, original equipment manufacturers and resellers, computer software companies, lumber suppliers, builders, and professional individuals in various fields, including engineering, marketing, and management. SBCA provides services its membership needs to continue expanding the market share of all structural building components by promoting the common interests of those engaged in manufacturing trusses, wall panels, and related structural components; to ensure growth, continuity, and increased professionalism, which will strengthen the structural building component manufacturing industry's influence.

