Fueling technology with aesthetics, OPPO's Newly Launched Reno6 Series Shines Brighter with Upgraded Reno Glow

OPPO has been placing great importance on artistry and design aesthetics, and is committed to creating beautiful experiences for users by collaborating with multiple designers and institutes, as well as setting up an international Design Center in London.

For OPPO, exceptional design must fulfil three criteria: first, an appealing aesthetic should attract attention with its uniqueness. Importantly, the design must not compromise functionality – user experience needs to remain comfortable across the product's life cycle. Finally, once these two factors are met, it is essential that the smartphone delivers additional value; user interaction must inspire excitement with every use, empowering the proud owner of an OPPO through brand value.

At OPPO, innovative technology and trendy design come together to give users a fresh experience with every series. The recently launched Reno6 is no exception – and with the introduction of the latest finishing processes and technology, OPPO is taking visual appearance and user-friendliness to a whole new level.

The Look: A Sparkling Matte Finish with OPPO Reno Glow



OPPO's exclusive Reno Glow is a trademark of the Reno Series, giving devices an edge as it evolves with each release. First introduced with the Reno4 Series, the subtle sparkling finish has been perfected for an even brighter, more sparkling look, yielding a shining Reno6 Series – the latest newcomer to the smartphone technology arena.

For the first time, the brand-new Reno6 Series' color finishes all come with the Reno Glow effect. From Arctic Blue to Lunar Gray, the glass back cover undergoes a 14-hour, 50-step manufacturing process to achieve the paradoxical matte texture, paired with a shiny appearance. With 3D forming, ion exchange, etching and more, OPPO controls variables such as angle, temperature, and duration for a winning result.

Fresh Snowflakes atop Arctic Blue

The new Arctic Blue Reno6 Pro 5G and Reno6 5G feature a shimmering, splendid Reno Glow effect – think ice and snow under a warm ray of midday sunshine. Tiny snowflakes embedded on the phone's glass cover mimic nature's growth and crystallization process. Created with a special liquid etching solution, the crystals expand with glistening branches that expand outwards, and feel silky smooth, delicate, and cool. In addition to making the phone look and feel good, the unique glass etching process also makes the back cover fingerprint-free and more resistent to scratches.

An Ever-Changing, Eye-Catching Aurora

Sitting beneath the Reno Glow on the back cover of the phone, an all-new color finish awaits: Aurora, created using an upgraded version of the OPPO-exclusive Diamond Spectrum process, reflects an ever-changing effect when viewed from different angles and under varied lighting, which is further enhanced by the crystal-clear shine of the Reno Glow effect. With two new layers added to the Diamond Spectrum, Reno6 Series smartphones boast an enhanced transparent hue.

OPPO Blends Quality and Comfort

Spectacular appearances aside, the Reno6 Series strikes the perfect weight-to-thickness balance, offering users a thin, lightweight smartphone with fingerprint- and stain-resistant properties. Based on technology research and consumer surveys, OPPO has identified a range of 7.0-8.0 mm as the optimal thickness for delivering a better user experience, while still guaranteeing durability and a premium feel.

The company's Reno6 5G features an ultra-slim retro design with a sleek, flat-edged frame, which is unique to its range, for a better grip and a phone that is easy to hold.

OPPO's Very Own Design Language

OPPO Reno designs are so distinctive, that they have given rise to a "language" of their own, easily recognized among consumers worldwide. Slim, shiny, and light are just some of the terms that are typically associated with OPPO aesthetics. In similar fashion to upgrades, the Reno Design Language will continue to be passed on with every generation of devices, incorporating more innovative advancements for a better user experience with every launch.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global technology brand since 2004, dedicated to providing products that seamlessly combines art and innovative technology.

OPPO is on a mission to building a multiple-access smart device ecosystem for the era of intelligent connectivity. The smartphone devices have simply been a gateway for OPPO to deliver a diverse portfolio of smart and frontier technologies in hardware, software and system. In 2019, OPPO launched a $7 Billion US Dollar three-year investment plan in R&D to develop core technologies furthering design through technology.

OPPO is firmly pursuing the creation of the best technology products and technological artistry for global users. Based on the brand elements of leading, young and beautiful, OPPO dedicates to the mission of letting the extraordinary users enjoy the beauty of technology.

For the last 10 years, OPPO has focused on manufacturing smartphones with camera capabilities that are second to none. OPPO launched the first mobile phone, the Smile Phone, in 2008, which marked the launch of the brand's epic journey in exploring and pioneering extraordinary technology. Over the years, OPPO has built a tradition of being number one, which became a reality through inventing the world's first rotating camera smartphone way back in 2013, launching the world's then thinnest smartphone in 2014, being the first to introduce 5X Zoom 'Periscope' camera technology and developing the first 5G commercial smartphone in Europe.

Today, OPPO was ranked as the number four smartphone brand globally. OPPO brings the aesthetics of technology of global consumers through the ColorOS system Experience, and Internet service like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+.

OPPO's business covers 40 countries with over six research institutes and five R&D centers across the world, from San Francisco to Shenzhen. OPPO also opened an International Design Centre headquartered in London, driving cutting edge technology that will shape the future not only for smartphones but for intelligent connectivity.

About OPPO MEA

OPPO started its journey in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region in 2015 after setting up its regional office in Egypt. Following the immense success of the brand's sales centre in Cairo in the first year, OPPO accelerated its expansion plan across the MEA region and inaugurated its country operations in the UAE in 2019. Now OPPO is physically present in more than 13 markets across the region, including Egypt, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa and the Levant.

To empower its presence in the region in line with its product localisation strategy, OPPO further invested in MENA and set up its very own factory in Algeria in 2017, thus, becoming the first Chinese brand to build a manufacturing premises in North Africa. Based on insights of local consumers in each country, OPPO has evolved the progress of product localisation, taking into consideration several perspectives towards each market, including product localisation, to further meet the core needs of users; marketing localisation, to better communicate with local young customers; and talent localisation, to understand local consumers further and provide an optimum customer service.

Within the last year, OPPO has started to adjust its product line in the Middle East region specifically. This has included the launch of its flagship OPPO Find X Series and the introduction of the OPPO Reno Series. OPPO will continue to evolve its local product line to offer more premium series to consumers in the region.

A forward-thinking international technology company, OPPO strives to be a sustainable company that contributes to a better world and have enacted positive change in every way possible through activating local community initiatives and humanitarian, charity campaigns.

