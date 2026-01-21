FUGO Precision 3D CEO Alexander Meseonznik Brings Three Decades of Business Building Experience to Revolutionary 3D Printing Venture

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FUGO Precision 3D announced today that it will debut its commercial system at LMT Lab Day 2026, the premier dental laboratory technology event, where attendees will experience live demonstrations of its integrated print, wash, dry, and cure workflow. The company is actively engaging pilot customers across dental, hearing health, aerospace, and defense industries, with production unit delivery scheduled to begin in Q1 2026.

Leading FUGO Precision 3D is Co-Founder and CEO Alexander Meseonznik, who has built his career turning promising ventures into thriving businesses. Over more than three decades as an entrepreneur, he has co-founded, scaled, and successfully exited five companies across diverse industries, developing deep expertise in the operational, financial, and strategic systems that transform early-stage concepts into market-ready enterprises.

Meseonznik's strength lies not in any single industry, but in his ability to recognize exceptional teams and help them build the infrastructure needed to scale. Throughout his career, he has navigated complex investor relationships, structured strategic partnerships, orchestrated acquisitions, and implemented the financial oversight and operational frameworks that drive sustainable growth. His diverse background has prepared him to step into ventures at critical inflection points and provide the business leadership necessary to reach the next level.

When Meseonznik first encountered FUGO's engineering team, he recognized something rare: a group of talented innovators who had developed genuinely breakthrough technology but needed a partner who could help translate their vision into commercial reality. The engineers had created the world's first patented centrifugal vat-photopolymerization system. Meseonznik understood what they had built, saw what was possible, and committed to helping bring the dream to life.

At FUGO, Meseonznik has focused on building the systems and relationships required to move from prototype to production. He has assembled leadership across sales, finance, and operations, established the company's go-to-market strategy, and forged partnerships that position FUGO for commercial success. His role has been linking everything together: connecting engineering excellence with business infrastructure, aligning technical capabilities with market opportunities, and creating the organizational foundation for scale.

Under his leadership, FUGO has developed an all-in-one technology that integrates printing, washing, drying, and curing in a single automated machine. The system delivers sub-30 micron repeatability and achieves up to 90% automation with up to 10x the throughput of traditional 3D printing systems. FUGO recently announced a strategic partnership with Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060), a leading dental materials manufacturer, strengthening the company's position in the dental and orthodontic markets.

"When I met the FUGO engineering team, I knew immediately that they had built something special," said Meseonznik. "My job has been to help them take this revolutionary technology and build a company around it. That means putting the right people in the right seats, forming the partnerships that open doors, and creating the operational systems that allow us to deliver on our promises. The technology speaks for itself. My role is making sure the world gets to see it."

Alexandr (Sasha) Shkolnik, Chief Technology Officer at FUGO, spoke to Meseonznik's impact on the company: "Alex understood what we had built and immediately saw the path forward. He brought the business expertise, the strategic partnerships, and the leadership structure we needed to turn our technology into a company ready for commercial launch. His ability to connect our engineering vision with market reality has been transformational for FUGO."

About FUGO Precision 3D

FUGO Precision 3D has developed the world's first patented centrifugal vat-photopolymerization system, representing a fundamental advancement in additive manufacturing. The company's all-in-one technology integrates printing, washing, drying, and curing in a single automated machine, eliminating traditional post-processing workflows while delivering superior surface quality without visible layer lines. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, FUGO's engineering team brings over 70 years of combined additive manufacturing experience. For more information, visit www.fugo3d.com.

