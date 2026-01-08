FUGO Precision 3D and Graphy Forge Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Advanced Material Integration Ahead of LMT 2026 Launch

GARDENA, Calif., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FUGO Precision 3D, a pioneering force in next-generation additive manufacturing, has entered into a strategic partnership with South Korean materials innovator Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060), marking a critical milestone in the company's path to market ahead of its official launch at LMT 2026 in Chicago.

This collaboration enables the integration of Graphy's high-performance photopolymer materials into FUGO Precision 3D's patented centrifugal printing platform - a first-of-its-kind system that consolidates printing, washing, drying, and curing into a single automated cycle. By combining the mechanical precision and high-throughput capabilities of centrifugal 3D printing with Graphy's chemically engineered, biocompatible Class II materials, the partnership is positioned to redefine dental manufacturing workflows worldwide.

Graphy's recent clinical validation studies - such as those published in the Materials journal in May 2023 - underscore the mechanical strength, dimensional stability, and biocompatibility of their direct-printed dental resins. These characteristics, when combined with FUGO Precision 3D's integrated post-processing architecture, result in final parts that are immediately production-ready, while reducing cycle times and operational labor by up to 90%.

"This partnership enables a new class of precision manufacturing," said Alexandr (Sasha) Shkolnik, CTO of FUGO Precision 3D. "We're not only streamlining production - we're elevating the clinical performance standard with each cycle. The combination of hardware innovation and material science sets the stage for true mass manufacturing at scale."

FUGO Precision 3D is currently selecting early access partners across North America for a 90-day evaluation of the technology ahead of the general release. The company will showcase full print cycles and production-ready multi-color denture and aligner components live at its booth during LMT Lab Day 2026.

About FUGO Precision 3D

FUGO Precision 3D is the developer of the world's first centrifugal 3D printing system that integrates printing, washing, drying, and curing into a single automated cycle. With up to 10x throughput and zero post-processing labor, FUGO is enabling scalable, next-gen manufacturing for dental labs, medical device companies, and high-output industries.

About Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060)

Graphy is a global leader in photopolymer material innovation, best known for its patented Shape Memory Aligner (SMA) material. Headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Graphy supplies advanced 3D printing materials to dental, medical, and industrial manufacturers worldwide.

