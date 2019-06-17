Fujian Gutian's Chen Jinggu Culture helps to enhance the cross-Strait cultural exchange

GUTIAN, China, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the Publicity Department of CPC Gutian County Committee, as part of the 11th Strait Forum, the Chen Jinggu Cultural Tourism Festival and the ceremony for naming the Gutian Linshui Palace as "the Cross-Strait Cultural Exchange Base" were held on June 13 at the Linshui Palace Ancestor Temple in Gutian County, Ningde City, Fujian province. More than 2,000 people including 170 Taiwanese guests attended the event.

"Chen Jinggu, also known as 'Lady Linshui', is honored as the protector of women and children who 'saves the expectant mothers, protects the babies, and blesses the people'," said Zhong Changhua, CPC Gutian County Committee Secretary, at the opening ceremony. Today, more than 4,000 sub-branches of the Linshui Palace scatter all over the world. With a history of thousands of years, the Chen Jinggu folklore belief has grown to be an integral part of Fuzhou Culture, Fujian and Taiwan Culture and Maritime Silk Road Culture with its attractiveness and influence. It is now quite an influential cultural phenomenon in the Chinese communities around the world.

In recent years, by taking advantage of the Chen Jinggu culture, Gutian County has drawn the attention of the Taiwanese companies and organizations to Gutian's industry landscape, introduced Taiwan's experiences in agriculture and cultural innovation, expanded the economic and trade cooperation with Taiwan, and built the brand "Thousands of Years Old Linshui in Healthy Gutian".

With the theme of "Thousands of Years Kinship with Linshui and One Cross-Strait Family", this cultural festival was held by the Chen Jinggu Cultural Exchange Association of the Gutian Linshui Palace Ancestor Temple and jointly organized by the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang Ningde City, Ningde Cultural Tourism Bureau, the Women's Federation of Ningde City, and Taiwan Shuntian Goddess Society under the guidance of Overseas Friendship Association of Ningde City, the Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macao Affairs Office of the Ningde Government, and the Gutian County Government.

SOURCE The Publicity Department of CPC Gutian County Committee