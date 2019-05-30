Fujifilm Announces Opening of Life Science Strategic Business Office in Cambridge, Massachusetts

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation announced today the opening of its new FUJIFILM Life Science Strategic Business Office located at One Kendall Square in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The new office creates a strategic presence that will facilitate Fujifilm to cultivate and foster relationships with pharmaceutical and biotechnology businesses, and the technology communities in the surrounding area.

The opening of the FUJIFILM Life Science Strategic Business Office is a recent example of FUJIFILM Corporation's commitment to life sciences. Over the past decade, FUJIFILM Corporation has focused its efforts and investments across the areas of cell and gene therapeutics, biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing, cell culture media and reagents, research-use tools and instruments, in-vitro diagnostics, drug discovery and drug delivery solutions.

"Our goal is to connect, invest and co-innovate with academic, institutional, commercial and government partners with the overall objectives to accelerate translational medicine, and improve patient care and quality of life," says Yutaka Yamaguchi, President and CEO, FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific Inc., and also General Manager of the new FUJIFILM Life Science Strategic Business Office.

In recent months, the Life Science Strategic Business Office led strategic collaborations which reflect Fujifilm's long-term commitment to accelerating translational medical research, including:

Harvard Medical School, with which FUJIFILM Corporation established the "Fujifilm Fellowship Fund", through a gift to provide financial support to Ph.D. candidates who are focused on therapeutic innovation.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, with which FUJIFILM Corporation is sponsoring research at the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research to fund the Anderson Lab in the area of Targeted Nucleic Acid Medicine Delivery using lipid nanoparticle technology.

Lyndra Therapeutics, with which FUJIFILM Corporation invested in the Company's Series B Financing Fund that will be used for Phase II clinical trials, expansion of its Phase I pipeline and manufacturing scale-up of their oral, ultra-long-acting, sustained-release therapies.

"Over the past few years, Fujifilm has made significant investments in the life science business including sponsored research, licensing, business partnerships and acquisitions," says Bruce E. Novich, Sc.D., Division President, Corporate New Business Development Division, FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation. "Our new location in Cambridge provides an ideal environment to foster collaboration and bring business and technology together."

For more information, please visit https://www.fujifilmhealthcare.com/life-sciences-strategy

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation is the regional headquarters for the Americas. It is comprised of 21 affiliate companies across North and Latin America. The company manufactures, markets and provides service for a broad spectrum of industries including photographic, medical imaging and informatics, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and biopharmaceutical contract manufacturing. Industrial segments include data storage, electronic materials, chemical, industrial testing products, and graphic arts products and services. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmusa.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

