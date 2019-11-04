FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Named A 2019 Healthiest Employer

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies (FDB), a leading global biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), was recognized by the Triangle Business Journal as one of the 2019 Healthiest Employers of the greater Triangle area in North Carolina. FDB received the top honor for its wellness program which includes a wellness center that offers for employees a gym, occupational nurse, nutritionist, mental health professional, meditation classes, free massages and an industrial athleticism program among other elements of the program.

"We are thrilled to receive this honor from Triangle Business Journal for recognizing our efforts as a company to create a healthy workplace," said Leigh Fultz, Director of Human Resources at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. "The award comes at the end of a concerted effort for the company, which began making strides to enhance employee wellness five years ago. This program is part of a global initiative announced by FUJIFILM Corporation through its "Fujifilm Group Employee Wellness Declaration" which communicated the company's strong commitment to promoting employee wellness.

"Our employees are our most valuable asset and we are committed to continue to expand this initiative in alignment with the commitment made by FUJIFILM Corporation," said Martin Meeson, President and COO at FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies US. "One exciting initiative that we are looking forward to will be the adding of Physical Therapy services in the new year."

For the designation of 'Healthiest Employer', the Triangle Business Journal measures six key areas of workplace wellness: Culture and Leadership Commitment, Foundational Components, Strategic Planning, Communication and Marketing, Programming and Interventions, and Reporting and Analytics. Organizations of all sizes and industries participate in the assessment and winners are categorized by the number of employees, so that employers compete against like-sized organizations. The online assessment scores and ranks the applicant pool, based on the weighted value of the completed answers. The assessment and methodology is developed by a national committee representative of the wellness, medical, higher education, research, non-for-profit and government communities.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies an industry-leading Biologics Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with locations in Teesside, UK, RTP, North Carolina,College Station, Texas and Hillerod, Denmark. FUJIFILM Diosynth has over thirty years of experience in the development and manufacturing of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway™ microbial and Apollo™ cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies is a partnership between FUJIFILM Corporation and Mitsubishi Corporation. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

