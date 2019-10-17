FUJIFILM SonoSite Exhibits Portfolio Of Point-Of-Care Ultrasound Solutions At ASA 2019

BOTHELL, Wash., Oct. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- (Booth # 641) – FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., specialists in developing cutting-edge, point-of-care ultrasound (POCUS), and part of the greater Fujifilm Healthcare portfolio, will exhibit numerous solutions designed to aid healthcare professionals in a variety of anesthetic procedures including ultrasound-guided needle placements and nerve blocks at ANESTHESIOLOGY 2019, the American Society of Anesthesiology's annual meeting (ASA 2019) held October 19-23, 2019, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

"Anesthesiologists and nurse anesthetists are progressively using ultrasound-guided needle placement to improve operating efficiency while decreasing placement complications and patient discomfort," said Rich Fabian, President and Chief Operating Officer of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. "As our society continues to fight the opioid epidemic, we're proud to educate ASA attendees on pain management alternatives, such as ultrasound-guided nerve blocks, to help turn the tide on this public health crisis."

Solutions to Address the Worst Drug Epidemic in U.S. History

From treating acute traumatic pain to identifying new ways of alleviating patient suffering, anesthesiologists are also tasked with avoiding potentially addictive narcotics. Innovative methods like ultrasound-guided nerve blocks can take patient pain from 10 to 0 in a matter of minutes, while Enhanced Recovery After Surgery (ERAS) programs that include ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia (USGRA) are designed to minimize the effects of surgical stress, better manage post-procedural pain, and safely facilitate early discharge. Saint Mary's Hospital of Waterbury, Connecticut, has an ERAS program that reduced patients' consumption of opioids by 60%. Many of the patients were able to avoid narcotic use entirely while reporting that their postsurgical pain was well controlled with USGRA and non-narcotic medications.

Beyond the Block - Ultrasound for Perioperative Care

POCUS is becoming an increasingly essential component of perioperative care as anesthesiologists take on new pain management responsibilities before, during and after surgery. Several applications, such as aiding in local anesthetic placement, and helping determine and prevent post-operative complications, deem POCUS an invaluable tool. Common perioperative ultrasound applications include:

Hemodynamic monitoring and volume status management

Identification of pericardial effusion or tamponade

Detection of cardiopulmonary pathology including pneumothorax

ET Tube Placement/airway management

Focused Assessment of Transthoracic Echocardiography (FATE exam)

Assessment of gastric contents

Evaluation of hemodynamic instability (FAST exam)

Ultrasound-guided nerve blocks

Demo the following solutions at ASA 2019 booth #641:

SonoSite SII-Wave is available with Continuous and Pulsed-Wave Doppler and engineered specifically for anesthesiologists and busy operating rooms. The SII-Wave can be mounted on a wall, ceiling, or stand for dependable accessibility. Simplified controls are designed for single-hand operation, and the visualization quality aids imaging confidence.

SonoSite Edge II is a highly portable ultrasound system that features advanced visualization algorithms, a splash-resistant silicone keyboard, and a solid aluminum core that offers exceptional durability.

SonoSite X-Porte features outstanding image quality, advanced cardiac calculations, and includes educational modules that are built in to the machine, so that you can learn additional ultrasound scans as you work.

SonoSite iViz is a powerful diagnostic tool that fits in the palm of your hand. iViz provides quick answers in tough clinical environments, both at the bedside or in the field.

SonoSite Synchronicity workflow manager helps healthcare organizations optimize workflows, maximize financial return, improve quality assurance efficiency, and streamline credentialing processes. Built specifically for POCUS, SonoSite Synchronicity workflow manager securely centralizes exam data and standardizes clinical workflow while delivering administrative efficiencies. Additional features include built-in, customizable worksheets, intuitive dashboards, and the ability to access the tool from a computer, tablet or mobile device. Easily installed and scalable, SonoSite Synchronicity workflow manager was engineered to meet every organization's unique requirements for standardization, consistency, and compliance across entire medical networks.

SonoSite Institute is a content-rich, web-based resource available on any internet-enabled device—phone, tablet or PC—allowing users to learn and study whenever and wherever is convenient for them. Self-paced, users learn at the speed that works best for them to gain the confidence required to use POCUS in everyday practice while also branching out and becoming proficient in a variety of specialties. SonoSite Institute recently launched in five new languages including Spanish, French, German, Japanese and Chinese, to enhance POCUS education on a global scale.

"There is so much potential for anesthesiologists to improve their workflows and care delivery by incorporating POCUS into their practice," said Diku Mandavia, MD, FACEP, FRCPC, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of FUJIFILM SonoSite. "Much of this potential is untapped in today's clinical environments so we invite all ASA attendees to visit booth #641 to learn more about our POCUS systems and educational solutions."

For information about Fujifilm SonoSite's point-of-care ultrasound solutions, visit www.sonosite.com; broader Fujifilm Healthcare portfolio, visit www.fujifilmhealthcare.com.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. is the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra high-frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by a global distribution network in over 100 countries. SonoSite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, please visit www.sonosite.com.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE Fujifilm

Related Links

http://www.fujifilmholdings.com

