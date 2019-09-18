FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. Taps the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence (AI2) Incubator to Interpret Ultrasound Images with AI

SEATTLE and BOTHELL, Wash., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc., specialists in developing cutting-edge, point-of-care ultrasound solutions, and the Allen Institute of Artificial Intelligence (AI2) Incubator , builder of AI-first startups, announced today a collaboration to interpret ultrasound images with AI, enabling new ultrasound applications and enhanced accuracy. Fujifilm SonoSite has enlisted assistance from the AI2 Incubator to deploy deep learning models on portable ultrasound products. Together, the AI2 Incubator and Fujifilm SonoSite will work to improve image analysis, allowing for the interpretation of a much wider range of ultrasound scenarios.

"The AI2 Incubator was a perfect place to look for help in creating breakthrough technology. They have the type of talent that is hard to recruit, combined with the ambition of a startup. We look forward to collaborating more," said Rich Fabian, President and Chief Operating Officer of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. "The combination of deep learning and medical imaging is very exciting for the future of detection - better care and catching anomalies earlier and faster is a core mission," confirmed Diku Mandavia, MD, FACEP, FRCPC, Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer of FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

Within the field of medical imaging, deep learning-based techniques have brought breakthroughs across a wide range of scenarios including detecting Tuberculosis (TB) in X-ray scans and diagnosing metastatic breast cancer in pathology slides. Compared to other modalities such as X-ray, CT and PET, ultrasound is more affordable, portable, and does not expose patients to ionizing radiation. Ultrasound's comparative disadvantage was traditionally its lower image quality. While great improvements have been made over the past two decades, deep learning algorithms now stand to significantly increase both the accuracy and rapid assessment ability of ultrasound technology.

"In tackling this challenge, we are pushing deep learning, computer vision, and medical imaging into uncharted territory," said Dr. Vu Ha, Technical Director at the AI2 Incubator. "In building new AI-based capabilities in affordable ultrasound devices, we hope to bring them to underserved markets to improve healthcare around the world."

About Fujifilm SonoSite

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc. is the innovator and world leader in bedside and point-of-care ultrasound, and an industry leader in ultra high-frequency micro-ultrasound technology. Headquartered near Seattle, the company is represented by a global distribution network in over 100 countries. SonoSite's portable, compact systems are expanding the use of ultrasound across the clinical spectrum by cost-effectively bringing high-performance ultrasound to the point of patient care. For more information, please visit www.sonosite.com.

About the AI2 Incubator

The AI2 Incubator is a builder of AI-first startups, launched to leverage unique technical assets in the pursuit of AI commercialization. The AI2 Incubator was launched by the Allen Institute for Artificial Intelligence, the largest non-profit AI organization in the world. Today, AI2 Incubator startups have raised over $25M+ in VC funding, employ over 100 people, and are collectively valued at over $110M.

