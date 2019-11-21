Fujifilm Unveils New Digital X-Ray Suites At RSNA

"We continue expanding our portfolio of imaging technologies, with; delivering innovative and meaningful solutions engineered to enhance value to our providers and the care they deliver to their patients," said Rick Banner, Senior Director of Marketing, Modality Solutions, FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. "At RSNA, we are excited to introduce new digital X-ray suites featuring "just right" designs and capabilities for hospitals and outpatient applications, adding to our existing lineup of floor mounted and overhead systems."

For the first time, RSNA attendees will be able to preview the all new FDR Clinica X Suite* suite which offers a scalable, affordable DR solution with maximum functionality. New features include a smart display on the X-ray tube head, generator controls integrated into the new FDX One Console* acquisition workstation, and built-in detector connections to the rotating DR trays. The versatile solution offers multiple workflow conveniences and provides upgrade options for automated long-length exams at the chest stand.

Fujifilm will also introduce the new FDR Clinica U*, a compact, single digital radiography (DR) detector u-arm system, with versatile positioning, ideal for outpatient, private practices and small imaging facilities. The new imaging solution is a space saving alternative to a full room system. FDR Clinica U offers flexible patient positioning in a compact affordable design with simplified installation requirements. The system automatically maintains alignment between the X-ray tube and image receptor at all times, to simplify positioning and workflow. The system also features a new FDX One Console incorporating full generator system controls integrated into the one technologist acquisition workstation.

In addition, Fujifilm is also introducing the D-EVO Suite FSx, an update to its predecessor the FDR D-EVO Suite FS. The revision offers new flexibility and functions that are not typically available on floor-mounted systems. New features include large color touchscreen display controls at the tube head, automated tube height tracking to table and chest detector elevations (option), auto-collimation (option) and more. This scalable system is built with high end components, designed to last and hold up to the most rigorous caseloads.

In addition to these latest innovations, Fujifilm will showcase its comprehensive line of DR detectors and mobile DR solutions to suit the needs of imaging facilities large and small.

For more information about Fujifilm at RSNA or to schedule a product demonstration, please visit https://rsna.fujimed.com .

*FDR Clinica X Suite, FDR Clinica U, FDX One Console will be made available in the U.S. upon completion of regulatory requirements.

About Fujifilm

FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of diagnostic imaging products and medical informatics solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare facilities both today and tomorrow. From an unrivaled selection of digital X-ray systems (DR: detectors, mobiles, and rooms), to the comprehensive Synapse® Enterprise Imaging portfolio, to full-field digital mammography systems with digital breast tomosynthesis, and computed tomography solutions, Fujifilm has products that are ideal for any size imaging environment. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. – Endoscopy supplies high quality, technologically advanced endoscopic imaging solutions and devices to the medical field. Fujifilm's TeraMedica Division, the leading provider of vendor neutral, enterprise-wide solutions for unrestricted medical image management and the core to the Synapse Enterprise Imaging portfolio, enables improved interoperability by connecting imaging content across the entire care continuum. FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. For more information please visit www.fujimed.com and www.fujifilmendoscopy.com .

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan, brings cutting edge solutions to a broad range of global industries by leveraging its depth of knowledge and fundamental technologies developed in its relentless pursuit of innovation. Its proprietary core technologies contribute to the various fields including healthcare, graphic systems, highly functional materials, optical devices, digital imaging and document products. These products and services are based on its extensive portfolio of chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic and imaging technologies. For the year ended March 31, 2019, the company had global revenues of $22 billion, at an exchange rate of 111 yen to the dollar. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com .

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

SOURCE FUJIFILM Medical Systems U.S.A., Inc.

