Fujita Kanko Opens "Hotel Tavinos Hamamatsucho" Today in Tokyo

The stylish 188-room hotel emphasizes affordability and functionality despite its premier urban location, boasting average room rates of 10,000 yen/night (approximately US$92) for a twin/double room. Implementation of new technologies and amenities such as a self-serviced cloak room enable minimal staffing and reduced costs.

While still under the radar for international visitors, Hamamatsucho is an ideal base for exploring Tokyo, with public transportation offering fast access to/from Haneda international airport and main Tokyo shopping/entertainment districts such as Ginza, Odaiba, Shibuya and Harajuku. Hamamatsucho is also part of picturesque waterfront Tokyo, with connections to/from the Izu Islands via Takeshiba Passenger Ship terminal. Nearby landmarks include Tokyo Tower, Rainbow Bridge and Hamarikyu Gardens.

One differentiator that separates Tavinos from the crowded Tokyo hotel market is its state-of-the-art AI concierge, the first of its kind among Japanese hotels. Named "Tavinoshiori," it features an interactive map on an oversized touchscreen panel synced with SNS and other information such as transportation and weather. Hotel staff members post their recommendations for local spots and events, which are integrated into the system. Tavinoshiori provides voice assistance to guests in English, Chinese and Japanese.

With eye-popping Manga (animation) covering the hotel, Tavinos seeks to be a sleek hub for international visitors to meet fellow travelers, gather local information, and have fun during their travels. The guest rooms, 12 m2 (129 ft2) on average, are minimally furnished with smart storage to maximize space. Light breakfast and beverages are available in the spacious lounge where guests can meet and mingle.

For more information and reservation, visit: https://hoteltavinos.com/en/

Fujita Kanko will open the second 278-room Tavinos in Asakusa, Tokyo, in May, 2020, right before the Tokyo Olympics.

About Fujita Kanko

Fujita Kanko Inc., established in 1955, is a publicly-traded tourism industry corporation headquartered in Tokyo. In addition to its core hospitality business, the company operates wedding and banquet facilities, high-end resorts, leisure facilities and related services. It has 70 properties/facilities, including its flagship, Hotel Chinzanso Tokyo, and 35 mid-priced hotels in the Hotel Gracery and Washington Hotels groups.

