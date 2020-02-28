Fujitsu Company Profile 2020: 5G Significant Opportunity for Expansion
The "Fujitsu: next-generation wireless" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Fujitsu is transitioning from being an IT company to a digital transformation company with a focus on computing, cybersecurity, AI, cloud, data management, IoT and 5G. It is a member of O-RAN and plans to lead interoperability activities focused on ensuring open networks.
This company profile provides:
- a company summary
- a summary of the company's financial information
- analysis of the company's strategic direction
- a summary of the company's capabilities
- an overview of significant customers
- analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats.
