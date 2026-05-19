Fujitsu, SMBC Group and SoftBank agree on alliance to build Japan-made platform for sustainable healthcare

Companies aim to extend healthy life expectancy, optimize management of healthcare institutions, and curb national healthcare costs

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

SoftBank Corp.

TOKYO, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fujitsu Limited (Fujitsu), Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMBC Group), and SoftBank Corp. (SoftBank) announced they entered into a basic agreement regarding a business alliance (the Alliance) in the health and medical fields with the objective of ensuring the continued sustainability of Japan's healthcare system, which is based on universal health insurance. The agreement, concluded on May 18, will see the three companies build a Japan-developed healthcare platform aimed at achieving sustainable healthcare, contributing to the extension of healthy life expectancy of citizens, optimizing the management of healthcare institutions, and curbing national healthcare costs.

Under the Alliance, the companies will establish a data platform that enables the secure and appropriate management and utilization of medical data held within healthcare information systems, based on individual consent. In addition, by combining this medical data with personal health data that is controlled by individuals themselves—also linked and managed based on individual consent—they will develop app-based AI agents that act as personalized health partners tailored to each individual.

The data platform and related apps will be built within Japan-based data centers as Japan-developed healthcare infrastructure. Through this initiative, the companies aim to realize a secure and integrated framework that supports the entire patient journey—from daily health management to medical consultations, ongoing treatment, and post-treatment follow-up. Ultimately, this will enhance support for improving individual health outcomes, promoting behavioral change, and enabling more advanced assessments of disease risks.

Furthermore, through this Alliance, the companies will create new businesses that contribute to streamlining costs caused by duplicate testing and prescriptions, disease aggravation due to interrupted treatment, and the progression of preventable illnesses and frailty. By promoting the optimization of healthcare delivery, they aim to help curb future healthcare cost increases on the scale of approximately 5 trillion yen, thereby contributing to the achievement of sustainable healthcare.

For full release click here

SOURCE Fujitsu Limited