Fulfilling Holiday Cheer: Radial Customer Care Center in Brunswick, Georgia, Bringing on 750 Workers to Support Retail's Busiest Time of Year

BRUNSWICK, Ga., Sept. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Radial, a bpost group company, announced today its plan to bring on an additional 750 workers in Brunswick, Georgia, to support the increased demand during the upcoming holiday season.

With the rise of eCommerce, there are now more than two million customer service representatives answering questions and concerns in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics – and employment is projected to grow five percent over the next 10 years. With demand for customer care talent growing increasingly competitive, Radial differentiates itself through its commitment to a positive work environment. Seasonal workers enjoy the benefits of competitive hourly wages, a fun and fast-paced team environment, flexible work schedules, opportunity for overtime and holiday pay, employee discounts, and a referral bonus program. The customer care center in Brunswick also provides holiday meals and fun events, giving workers a chance to unwind while at work.

Seasonal hires will join the more than 1,240 regular, full-time employees at Radial's five customer care centers across the country. For individuals seeking long-term employment, there is opportunity for seasonal associates to transition into full-time positions in some markets.

At the customer care center in Brunswick, seasonal hires will have the chance to work with some of the world's most popular brands and retailers, including New York & Company and Fanatics. Workers will represent brands and retailers of all sizes, handling customer issues that drive sales and satisfaction.

"With customer service becoming a critical component of the overall customer journey, Radial continues to work behind the scenes to ensure our clients' customers receive the personal care and service they deserve," said Sean McCartney, executive vice president, operations services, at Radial. "We're thrilled to be creating additional jobs in Brunswick and are excited to welcome back the seasonal workers who return each year. If you thrive in an energized, fast-paced, and rewarding workplace, and are looking to be a part of something bigger this holiday season, we'd love for you to join our team."

If candidates are looking for more than just a seasonal job, Radial currently has many opportunities to become a full-time associate.

To learn more about Radial's seasonal job openings in Brunswick, visit www.radial.com/jobs/seasonal-workforce/brunswick.

Radial Inc., a bpost group company, is the leader in omnichannel commerce technology and operations, enabling brands and retailers to profitably exceed retail customer expectations. Radial's technical, powerful omnichannel solutions connect supply and demand through efficient fulfillment and transportation options, intelligent fraud detection, payments, and tax systems, and personalized customer care services. Hundreds of retailers and brands confidently partner with Radial to simplify their post-click commerce and improve their customer experiences. Radial brings flexibility and scalability to their supply chains and optimizes how, when and where orders go from desire to delivery. Learn how we work with you at www.radial.com.

