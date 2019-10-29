Fulfilling Holiday Cheer: Radial Fulfillment Center in Martinsville, Virginia Bringing on 1,282 Workers

MARTINSVILLE, Va., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Radial, a bpost group company, today announced its plan to bring on an additional 1,282 workers in Martinsville, Virginia to support the increased demand during the upcoming holiday season.

Consumers are dramatically increasing their online spending, with a recent study from Radial finding the number of U.S. shoppers who reported purchasing at least $100 of goods per month online jumped this year to 59.8 percent. Given the rise of ecommerce, there are now well over one million warehouse workers fulfilling online orders in the U.S., according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Job opportunity in this sector has skyrocketed, with an eighty seven percent increase in available jobs since 2009 and a five percent increase from 2018 levels.

With this demand for fulfillment talent growing increasingly competitive, Radial differentiates itself through its commitment to a positive work environment. Seasonal workers enjoy the benefits of competitive hourly wages, opportunities for overtime, and on-the-job training in a clean and safe work environment where treating workers with respect is Radial's number one priority. The fulfillment center in Martinsville also provides regular giveaways, awards and recognitions, and fun events like ice cream socials and cookouts during the holiday season, giving workers a chance to unwind while at work.

"Our team of fulfillment associates work behind the scenes to ensure every order runs seamlessly, even during the busy holiday season," said Andrea Crawford, Senior Manager, Contingent Labor Program at Radial. "We're thrilled to be creating so many additional jobs in Martinsville and are excited to welcome back the seasonal workers who return each year."

By saying "yes" to Radial, seasonal workers will have the opportunity to kickstart a career with the company. Seasonal workers will join the more than 2,950 regular, full-time employees at Radial's more than 20 fulfillment centers across the country to help pack and ship customers' holiday orders. For individuals seeking long-term employment, seasonal workers will be able to speak with their direct supervisor for details on how they can become a full-time Radial employee.

At the fulfillment center in Martinsville, seasonal workers will have the chance to work with some of the world's favorite brands and retailers including Cole Haan and New York & Company. Workers will source orders and send them to their final destinations faster using Radial's technology, fulfillment and transportation solutions.

To learn more about Radial's seasonal job openings in Martinsville, visit Radial's career page here.

