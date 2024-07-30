Fulginiti Law, A New Philadelphia Law Firm, Secures First Big Client Win

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ken Fulginiti and Sarah Filippi Dooley , the principals of Fulginiti Law in Philadelphia, have secured an important $2.3 million verdict .

They represented a 60-year-old day laborer who suffered a broken ankle when he was struck by a pallet jack, requiring an open reduction and internal fixation. Despite strong liability, there was no wage loss claim and minimal other treatment.

The trial was expected to last five days but was completed in two.

Ken Fulginiti highlighted the personal and compassionate aspects of the case: "Our client was one of 17 children born in a home with no plumbing. His wife is disabled, and now, at least, they will be comfortable and able to afford help and assistance around their home, among other things."

As Sarah Filippi Dooley noted, "This was a very straightforward trial with no appellate issues. We couldn't be happier for our client and with how the case was ultimately resolved."

Fulginiti and Dooley, two seasoned litigators, launched Fulginiti Law earlier this year. They are honored and excited to add this recent verdict to their long history of success, having won hundreds of millions of dollars in hard-fought verdicts and settlements throughout their careers.

