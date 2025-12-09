Fulginiti Law Issues Carbon Monoxide Safety Warning After Upper Darby Home Condemned

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the alarming carbon monoxide incident in Upper Darby that left three people, including two children, unconscious and forced ten residents from their home, Fulginiti Law is urging families and property owners across the region to take immediate steps to prevent similar tragedies.

According to NBC10 , first responders found carbon monoxide levels inside the Kingston Street home at 1,400 parts per million, roughly 156 times higher than what is considered safe. Fire officials described the level as "insane," noting that an average person could lose consciousness within seconds. The home was condemned shortly afterward. Officials also reported that the property lacked a carbon monoxide alarm, and the landlord was operating without a rental license.

Residents told NBC10 that someone had attempted to fix the heater earlier that day. Later, a 10-year-old boy became dizzy and was found unconscious in the shower. A two-year-old child and her mother also suffered a seizure, prompting the emergency response. Fire officials stated that a deteriorating chimney flue cap was the source of the carbon monoxide leak. All three victims were hospitalized and treated.

"These are terrifying conditions for any family to face," said Ken Fulginiti , founder of Fulginiti Law. "Carbon monoxide poisoning is fast, silent, and entirely preventable and the facts reported so far raise serious concerns about safety compliance and oversight."

Carbon monoxide, an odorless, colorless, tasteless gas, is responsible for an estimated 40,000 poisoning cases and roughly 500 deaths each year in the United States, according to the National Institutes of Health . Failures in heating systems, ventilation, and chimney structures are common causes of exposure, particularly in the winter months.

Fulginiti Law has recovered millions of dollars on behalf of families harmed by carbon monoxide poisoning, including cases involving catastrophic neurological injury and wrongful death. The firm's investigations often uncover critical lapses such as missing CO alarms, unlicensed rentals, inadequate maintenance, and unsafe or defective heating systems.

"When multiple children lose consciousness inside a home and emergency crews find CO levels over a thousand parts per million, the public deserves clear answers," Fulginiti said. "Early investigation is crucial, because carbon monoxide cases often involve structural defects or maintenance failures that need to be examined immediately."

Five Key Fulginiti Law Safety Reminders for Households This Winter

Ensure carbon monoxide detectors are installed on every level of the home and test them regularly. Each year, you should evaluate your needs for carbon monoxide detectors in your homes and apartments.



Never block vents, flues, or heating-system exhausts.



Have furnaces, boilers, and fuel-burning appliances professionally serviced each season.



Never run generators, grills, or gas-powered tools indoors or in enclosed spaces.



If a CO alarm sounds, evacuate immediately and call 911.

As the Upper Darby community mourns and more details emerge, Fulginiti Law emphasizes that early legal and forensic evaluation can be critical in CO cases, where evidence may be altered or lost quickly.

Fulginiti Law is a premier Philadelphia-based firm dedicated to representing victims of catastrophic injury. With over 35 years of experience, the firm's founder has built a remarkable track record in complex cases in many areas of practice , including product defects, premises liability, construction accidents, and trucking collisions.

