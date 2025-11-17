Fulginiti Law Secures $9.8 Million Verdict for Injured Construction Worker

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 17, 2025/PRNewswire/ -- Fulginiti Law announced today that a Philadelphia trial has resulted in an award of $9.8 million (including prejudgment interest) to a construction worker who suffered life-altering injuries after falling down an unprotected shaft on a jobsite where basic safety protocols were ignored. There was no offer before trial.

The fall caused a broken arm, multiple herniated discs, and torn ligaments—injuries that required several surgeries and permanently impacted his ability to return to work as a union carpenter. The verdict ensures he will have the medical care, financial stability, and long-term support he and his family needs.

"Construction workers should be able to return home to their families in the same health they went to work." said Ken Fulginiti , founder of Fulginiti Law . "This verdict sends a clear message: contractors and building owners have a responsibility to make sure the property is safe for when a subcontractor is asked to start their work. Our client showed extraordinary strength throughout his case, and this verdict was a long journey for him and his family."

Evidence presented at trial showed that:

The building owner and the contractors failed to properly cover and secure the shaft or install proper fall-protection systems.

Despite the shaft appearing on drawings before the work started, those drawings were not properly communicated or reviewed by the parties.

The owner and contractors ignored industry standards, OSHA regulations, contract requirements and even its own internal safety protocols.

The verdict found our client was zero percent comparatively at fault and 100% fault was found on the defendants. The verdict awarded damages for medical care, lost earnings, and the profound impact of the injuries on the plaintiff's day-to-day life.

"Despite the finger pointing, blame shifting and efforts to blame the plaintiff, the plaintiff prevailed." Fulginiti added. "When companies fail to do the right thing, workers pay the price."

Fulginiti Law is nationally recognized for its work on catastrophic injury cases, including construction injuries, trucking accidents, product defects, and premises liability. The firm's meticulous on-site investigation methods and deep knowledge of OSHA standards have led to numerous seven- and eight-figure results. Ken Fulginiti and Sarah Dooley are OSHA Certified and ready to take on these companies.

About Fulginiti Law

Fulginiti Law is a premier Philadelphia-based firm dedicated to representing victims of catastrophic injury. With over 35 years of experience, the firm's founder has built a remarkable track record in complex cases involving product defects, premises liability, construction accidents, and trucking collisions, among other-type cases..

