NEW YORK, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Brands, a Certified B Corporation with a commitment to inspired design utilizing sustainably sourced materials, has named 360PR+ agency of record to support expanding distribution of its Full Circle Home accessories and Soma hydration and coffee products at mass and other retailers. The agency's mandate spans content marketing, paid digital, PR, influencer marketing, partnerships and executive thought-leadership.

FULL CIRCLE BRANDS INCREASES MARKETING FOR FULL CIRCLE HOME AND SOMA WITH SELECTION OF 360PR+

Full Circle's thoughtfully designed home items are made from sustainable, renewable resources without compromising style or efficacy and span multiple categories: cleaning, composting, storage and cooking. Soma is a well-respected hydration and water filtration company offering innovative plant-based water filtering and sustainably designed glass water bottles, pitchers, carafes and the new portable Brew Bottle for pour-over and cold brew coffee and tea.

"We are on a mission to upend conventional thinking about products we use every day and to help people make smarter choices for themselves, their families and the world," commented Full Circle Brands CEO and Co-Founder Tal Chitayat. "We've partnered with 360 to introduce our purpose-driven brands to more consumers, and the team at 360 has immediately embraced our mission and begun working in lock-step with our in-house marketing organization."

The agency's first work has included developing several content pillars for the Full Circle and Soma brands, creating a high-volume of new content, launching new social advertising, and introducing new, innovative products like the Soma Ceramic Mug and Full Circle Fresh Air odor-free kitchen compost collector via the brand's social channels, influencers and lifestyle media.

"The Full Circle and Soma brands – and their authentic stories – are built for the way consumers want to live today," added Laura Tomasetti, CEO of 360PR+. "We take great pride in contributing to the success of forward-thinking companies like Full Circle for whom purpose is a foundational and driving principle."

About Full Circle Brands

Established in 2009, Full Circle was founded in an effort to transform the way people think about the products they use every day, starting with the overlooked category of cleaning products. A Certified B Corporation, Full Circle's line has grown to include cleaning, composting, storage and cooking products, all sustainable and lasting products that people can feel proud to use and display in their homes. In 2017, Full Circle acquired Soma, whose plant-based filters and glass bottles disrupted the water industry. Soma's product line has grown to include coffee accessories, as well. Soma donates to charity: water projects with contributions going directly to sustainable, community-owned water projects in developing countries.

About 360PR+

360PR+ is an award-winning, creative, independent agency with the expertise and relationships to power earned media, executive thought leadership, influencer marketing, content marketing, and experiential activations across a variety of b2c and b2b sectors. 360PR+ counts among its clients some of the most innovative brands, including Certified B Corporations and other mission-driven businesses served by our Purpose Plus™ practice. 360PR+ has been recognized as an Agency of the Year and Best Place to Work and is a partner in PROI Worldwide, offering clients in-market resources in 100+ cities. For more, visit www.360PR.plus.

