FULL CIRCLE BREWING CO. AND CROWNS AND HOPS BREWING CO. FORM CIRCLE OF CROWNS BEVERAGE GROUP ALLIANCE

Strategic Alliance Creates Largest Black-Owned Beverage Producer in the United States

FRESNO, Calif. and LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Circle Brewing Co. and Crowns & Hops Brewing Co., proudly announce a groundbreaking strategic alliance aimed at transforming the face of the craft beverage industry. The Circle of Crowns Beverage Group (CCBG) is an alliance that combines two leading Black-owned companies and centralizes production, sales and marketing between them, to bring locally curated brands and authentic experiences to more retailers and consumers around the world.

Full Circle, headquartered in Fresno, California, is the largest Black-owned, full-scale production craft brewery in the United States. Crowns & Hops Brewing Co. is the Inglewood based beer brand that ignited a global movement after forming in 2016, paving the way for more Black and Brown faces to enter the beer community.

CCBG, made up of Full Circle, Crowns & Hops, Speakeasy Ales & Lagers, and Sonoma Cider, was established to break the barriers hindering Black-owned suppliers related to production, distribution and access to retailers. Historically, no Black supplier has had the infrastructure or scalable production capabilities to seize statewide, national, or global BIPOC producer opportunities.

"This strategic alliance leverages the strength of our infrastructures and distributor networks to bring our unique brands to retail shelves around the world," said Arthur Moye, CEO and Founder of Full Circle. "Together we are better positioned to maximize growth and bring more consumers craft beverages with an aspirational, relevant connection to black culture."

"We can each apply our No Big Deal skills, those areas where we naturally excel based on our previous knowledge and experiences," explained Teo Hunter, Crowns & Hops Co-Founder, COO and Head of Brewing Operations. "Arthur at Full Circle is amazing with production, scaling, and the financial side of the business, while Beny and I are experts in branding, marketing, community, and partnerships."

"Crowns & Hops and Full Circle share the same visions, values, and strategies," added Beny Ashburn, "The Dope" CEO and Co-founder, Crowns & Hops. "Our collective mission extends beyond production, marketing, and sales; we aim to be a supportive resource for other Black-owned craft beer brands, fostering community and growth within the industry."

About Full Circle Brewing Co.

Full Circle Brewing Co. is widely distributed in major chains, and is known for unique craft beer and experiences crafted to help people catch a vibe, be their authentic self, and find their tribe.

About Crowns & Hops Brewing Co.

Crowns & Hops Brewing Co., Black-owned, woman-owned and veteran-owned, disrupted the traditional craft beer model by building a brand that extends beyond beer, garnering attention from the leading national consumer lifestyle media outlets.

