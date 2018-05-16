Full Circle Insights Expands Leadership Team With Martech Experts

In her new role, Kao will focus on building and launching new Full Circle products that expand Full Circle's marketing analytics leadership. In her new role, Richelieu will oversee Full Circle's growing customer success organization focusing on continued customer engagement and retention. Tali, who joined the organization in the fall, will continue to build and lead organizational growth through sales.

"Our executive leadership bench is stronger with the addition of these three women," said Bonnie Crater, Full Circle Insights president and CEO. "Their combined successful experience with leading martech solutions will serve us well as we continue to grow. The fact that they are women demonstrates that there are strong women in the tech executive pipeline. We are thankful that they've chosen to work at Full Circle Insights."

Liz Kao joins Full Circle Insights with more than 15+ years enterprise SaaS experience from Salesforce, Zendesk, and Twitter. Liz joined Salesforce in 2001 and pioneered roles across sales, consulting and product. Liz carried a quota and helped design the SMB inside sales model that is now widely used across the SaaS industry, launched the original AppExchange website, led implementations of enterprise SaaS solutions, and built systems that helped cloud companies scale through IPO. She is the author of Salesforce for Dummies.

Rochelle Richelieu joins Full Circle Insights with over 20 years of enterprise SaaS experience from companies such as eGain, Sage Intacct and Marketo. After building and running her own business for 7+ years, Rochelle brought her passion for building and nurturing customer relationships to the tech field and has held executive leadership roles in companies of all sizes. Rochelle started with Marketo pre IPO and had pioneering roles in Professional Services, Project Management and Education. Rochelle carried a portfolio of over 300 Enterprise Implementations and was key in the development of the Customer Methodology that helped Marketo scale through IPO and is still used with enterprise customers.

Jean Tali brings over 20 years of experience in enterprise software and SaaS sales, management, and executive leadership. She has led sales organizations through unprecedented growth and has held a variety of executive leadership roles in both large to mid-size organizations as well as fast paced start-ups including: Marketo, Mindflash, Dell, Coupa Software, Genius, and Microsoft. In 2017 she was named "Top 50 Women in Revenue that you should know" and has won numerous Quota and President Club awards and achieved the Microsoft Gold Star.

About Full Circle Insights

Full Circle Insights delivers marketing and sales performance measurement solutions to optimize a company's marketing mix and drive more revenue. The company offers multi-touch attribution, comprehensive funnel metrics and lead management technology. Built 100% on the Salesforce App Cloud, Full Circle Insights' products complement leading marketing automation solutions.

Founded by former Salesforce executives, CRM implementation veterans and marketing automation specialists, the Full Circle Insights industry pioneers are seasoned in creating marketing measurement foundations to grow revenue. Learn more at www.fullcircleinsights.com.

