Full Circle Insights Gives Integrate the Tools They Need to Defend the Spend

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A year ago, the marketing operations team at Integrate, the leader in Precision Demand Marketing (PDM), implemented a comprehensive sales and marketing performance measurement solution from Full Circle Insights®, Inc. Full Circle gives Integrate's marketing operations team the tools they need to justify marketing spend with data inside the CRM, but even more importantly, their team uses Full Circle to improve alignment and process/investment efficiency.

When he first joined Integrate, Danny McKeever, Senior Director, Marketing Operations and Technology at Integrate, wanted to improve collaboration across teams and more effectively drive the business with lead generation and revenue creation programs. But with the existing tech stack, he lacked the visibility into funnel metrics he needed to understand campaign impact and monitor progress toward goals. McKeever had used Full Circle in a previous role, so, knowing its capabilities, he deployed the solution.

A year later, McKeever has not only achieved a transformation toward more precision and agility, but also is collaborating closely with the company's CFO to establish revenue goals, create and monitor metrics in cooperation with the sales team, and accurately attribute opportunities to campaigns. Since Full Circle Insights is built inside the company's CRM, creating a single source of data truth, Full Circle metrics are credible throughout the organization.

"The bottom line is that Full Circle helps us operate more efficiently on a number of levels," McKeever said. "We can demonstrate how marketing campaigns contribute to the pipeline and revenue, i.e., 'defend the spend,' but we can also use dashboards and data to work more closely with finance and sales to drive revenue. We get metrics that help us eliminate bottlenecks and optimize processes, and we receive insights on emerging trends that help us position ourselves for success in the marketplace."

With Full Circle, marketing and sales are aligned around enforceable SLAs, which they meet frequently to discuss so they can adjust as needed. The finance team views marketing as a data-driven business partner. Full Circle's native CRM application has eliminated errors like duplicate records while providing sophisticated attribution modeling capabilities and full funnel visibility, including volume, velocity and conversion rates. Insights from Full Circle help marketing ops shift from defense to offense.

"Danny has done so much more than 'defend the spend' at Integrate," said Full Circle Insights President and CEO Bonnie Crater. "He's a great example of a marketing ops leader who analyzes data and gets to insights that help marketing go on offense. Danny and his team win consistently by forming partnerships across the organization, proactively looking for ways to tweak processes to gain greater efficiency, and calculating which campaigns and channels drive the most revenue so they can invest accordingly."

Full Circle Insights provides B2B marketing and sales teams with a competitive advantage over competitors via patented technologies that power performance measurement applications built natively inside the CRM to create a single source of truth. Full Circle solutions give marketing and sales teams the tools they need to create more efficient processes, invest in higher-performing campaigns and align cross-functional teams more effectively. To learn more, visit www.fullcircleinsights.com.

