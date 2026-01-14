Full Circle Lithium Achieves Global Expansion Milestone with Lithium Battery Fire Suppression Patent Application Filings

Patent filings completed in 56 key international markets

FCL-X™ targets the rising risk of lithium-ion battery fires and is being deployed by first responders as well as in commercial and industrial settings

Applications span numerous other key verticals, including EVs, energy storage, waste management, and e-mobility

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF) (FSE: K0Q), a leading US-based lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing products manufacturer, is pleased to announce patent applications for its revolutionary FCL-X™ technology for extinguishing lithium-ion battery fires in an additional fifty (50) strategically selected international markets for a total of fifty-six (56).

This ongoing global patent filing initiative highlights FCL's determination to capture a significant share of this new, growing global opportunity to tackle a pressing, increasingly hazardous challenge: the rising incidence of battery fires as lithium-ion power becomes more prevalent in everyday life.

FCL's specialty lithium-ion battery fire-extinguishing technology has already earned the trust of professionals, with several U.S. Fire Departments, EV manufacturers, and others adopting FCL-X™ to handle critical lithium-ion battery fire incidents.

The potential applications for FCL's technology span multiple major industries essential to the global green economy, including:

Electric Vehicles (EVs)

Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) for both grid and home power

Transportation safety, including airlines, buses, trains, and ships

E-Mobility solutions, such as e-bikes and e-scooters

Military and multiple industries

To protect these markets and ensure broad coverage, patent applications have been submitted in the following regions:

North America: Canada, the United States, and Mexico

Europe: The European Patent Office (EPO)

Asia-Pacific: China, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Israel

South America: Brazil and Chile

Carlos Vicens, CEO and founder of FCL, emphasized, "We are addressing a new, urgent, and growing global problem with our unique and proprietary FCL-X™ lithium-ion battery extinguishing solution that is environmentally friendly, and already trusted by a growing group of US fire safety professionals on the front lines. Filing in these key jurisdictions ensures that we are backed by a robust global IP strategy. Our mission is to provide peace of mind to everyone—from industrial grid operators to the individual homeowner."

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL is a U.S.-based lithium products manufacturer focused on sustainable solutions for the lithium and battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

For more information:

Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.416.977.3832

Cautionary Statement

