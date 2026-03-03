Full Circle Lithium Plant at Full Capacity Ahead of April Retail Rollout of FCL-X™ Lithium Battery Fire Extinguishers

Extinguisher Production Expected to be at Capacity as Rising Lithium-Ion Fire Incidents Drive Consumer Demand

TORONTO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF) (FSE: K0Q), a leading US-based lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing products manufacturer, is pleased to announce that its FCL-X™ lithium battery fire extinguisher manufacturing plant is now operating at full production capacity for the extinguisher business segment as the Company prepares to launch broadly into retail channels in April. The rollout will make FCL-X™ lithium battery fire extinguishers available to consumers across major home improvement and specialty retail outlets in North America. In addition, there is also a significant push into industrial and commercial end-users for larger format extinguishers.

Responding to a Growing Safety Challenge

The rapid rise in lithium-ion battery usage across consumer products has been accompanied by a significant increase in related fire incidents — underscoring the importance of specialized suppression solutions. In 2024, the City of Toronto Fire Services reported responding to 76 fires caused by lithium-ion batteries, representing a 38% increase over the previous year and a 162% increase compared to 2022, prompting public safety advisories around battery charging and storage practices. 1

In the United States, fire authorities have also documented a steady increase in lithium-ion battery incidents. According to national fire data estimates, U.S. fire departments respond to approximately 1,500 residential fires per year involving batteries, with lithium-ion chemistries accounting for a growing share as adoption of e-bikes, portable power stations, power tools, and home energy storage systems accelerates. 2

These fires present unique and severe hazards. Traditional ABC multipurpose fire extinguishers are designed for ordinary combustibles, flammable liquids, and electrical fires — but they are not engineered to effectively suppress lithium-ion thermal runaway events, which can reignite and produce extreme heat and toxic gases.

Retail Availability Meets Consumer Preparedness

The FCL-X™ lithium battery fire extinguisher is purpose-built to address lithium battery fires — offering a targeted suppression solution that conventional extinguishers do not provide. As lithium-powered devices become standard in homes, garages, condos, and workplaces, preparedness is becoming an essential component of consumer safety.

"As lithium-ion batteries become increasingly embedded in everyday life, the associated fire risks require a dedicated response," said Carlos Vicens, CEO of Full Circle Lithium. Operating at full-plant capacity for the extinguisher product line ensures we are ready to meet retail demand. Every household and workspace with lithium-powered devices should be equipped with the proper tool — traditional fire extinguishers alone are not sufficient for this evolving risk."

The April retail launch will be supported by expanded consumer education initiatives focused on safe battery handling, proper charging practices, storage awareness, and emergency preparedness.

Integrated Manufacturing and Safety Innovation

In addition, FCL continues to plan for the development of its on-site lithium battery burn and training facility. The integrated site will support live burn testing, first-responder training programs, and OEM validation initiatives — creating a centralized hub for manufacturing, product testing, and lithium safety advancement.

FCL is a U.S.-based lithium products manufacturer focused on sustainable solutions for the lithium and battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

