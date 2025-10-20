Full Circle Lithium Expands U.S. Distribution Network for FCL-X™ Lithium Battery Fire Extinguishing Products

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF), a US-based lithium-ion battery fire products manufacturer, is pleased to announce the addition of two new USA distribution and representative partners, expanding its national network to ten distributors for its innovative FCL-X™ lithium battery fire extinguishing product lines.

The Company has entered into new distribution and representation agreements with Golden Enterprises Inc. (serving New York) and SHUR-SALES & Marketing Inc. (covering Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Wyoming and Utah). Through these partnerships, the Company will now offer enhanced sales, support, and representation in California and New York—two key states for the adoption of lithium-ion battery safety solutions and emergency preparedness.

This exciting expansion propels FCL's USA presence to new heights and sets the stage for potential revenue growth in 2026. By securing representation in these states, FCL is positioning itself to access large, influential markets where demand for lithium-ion battery fire safety solutions is likely to be strong. As demand increases for FCL-X™ fire extinguishing solutions, first responders and organizations across electric vehicle, industrial, residential, and e-mobility sectors can now rely on cutting-edge protection against lithium-ion battery incidents, delivering safety and peace of mind where it matters most.

"Partnering with Golden Enterprises and SHUR-SALES enables FCL to reach two of the largest and most advanced public safety markets in the U.S.," said Carlos Vicens, CEO of FCL. "These partnerships position us to better serve municipalities, first responders, and commercial/industrial clients that are facing an urgent need for effective lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing agents given the lack of effective extinguishing agents in the market. ."

Growing U.S. Government and Waste Management Vertical Opportunities

FCL has also been active in discussions to expand its reach not only regionally but also through distinct large industry verticals in the USA. Opportunities to deploy FCL-X™ products within USA government agencies (gsa.com listed) and the waste management sector are two prime examples of large important verticals for FCL. Across the country, organizations such as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the Department of Energy (DOE), the Department of Defense (DOD), Military, and public and private waste management industry participants are confronting an alarming rise in lithium battery-related fires with no effective solution prior to FCL-X™.

These fires are occurring in waste transfer trucks and stations, recycling centers, landfills, transit depots, and postal facilities, often triggered by discarded consumer electronics and e-mobility lithium batteries. Despite increasing frequency, most facilities lack a safe, effective suppression solution, a gap that FCL-X™ is uniquely designed to fill. FCL expects to announce initial pilot deployments and collaborative projects over the coming months, aimed at helping these agencies and industries mitigate one of the fastest-growing fire risks in North America and globally.

To support its expanding distribution network and investor engagement initiatives, FCL has retained the services of ICP Securities Inc. ("ICP") and Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") to provide market-making and marketing support as the Company scales its operations and visibility.

The Company has retained Machai, a marketing, advertising, and public awareness firm specializing in the metals & mining, technology, and special situations sectors. Machai will provide digital marketing services with branding, content, and data optimization to assist the Company in creating in-depth marketing campaigns, tracking, organizing, and executing the Services through Search Engine Optimization (SEO), Search Engine Marketing (SEM), Lead Generation, Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing, Email Marketing, and Brand Marketing. The services will be conducted in accordance with the applicable TSX.V policies. The marketing campaign will be launched in the near term, pursuant to which Machai will receive C$200,000 plus applicable taxes and 250,000 common share purchase options with a 12-month vesting period, and two-year expiry. Machai is arm's length to the Company and has no other relationship with the Company other than under the marketing agreement. The marketing agreement is subject to TSX.V approval.

FCL has also engaged the services of ICP to provide automated market-making services, including the use of its proprietary algorithm, ICP Premium™, in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable legislation. ICP will be paid a monthly cash fee of C$7,500, plus applicable taxes. The agreement between the Company and ICP was signed with a start date of September 5, 2025, and is for 12 months (the "Initial Term") and shall be automatically renewed for subsequent one (1) month terms (each month called an "Additional Term") unless either party provides at least thirty (30) days written notice before the end of the Initial Term or an Additional Term, as applicable. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and no stock options or other compensation in connection with the engagement. ICP and its clients may acquire an interest in the securities of the Company in the future.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

Full Circle Lithium Corp. is a U.S.-based lithium products manufacturer focused on sustainable solutions for the lithium and battery safety sector. Its flagship innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

For more information:

Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.416.977.3832

