Full Circle Lithium Inc. Showcasing FCL-X™ at the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC International)

Lithium Battery Fire Extinguishing Breakthrough Technology

Successful Major Logistics and Airline Lithium Battery Burn Demo

Trusted by U.S. First Responders for Lithium Thermal Runaway Fire Safety

TORONTO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Full Circle Lithium Corp. ("FCL" or the "Company") (TSXV: FCLI) (OTCQB: FCLIF) (FSE: K0Q), a leading US-based lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing products manufacturer, is proud to announce its fourth consecutive year exhibiting at the Fire Department Instructors Conference (FDIC International) next week in Indianapolis, one of North America's largest and most influential fire and rescue events, drawing more than 35,000 fire and emergency professionals annually. The Company arrives this year with powerful momentum, following a highly successful series of lithium battery burn demonstrations this week, conducted in collaboration with one of the world's largest logistics companies, seven major airlines, and representatives from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The lithium battery burn demonstrations showcased the unmatched performance of FCL-X™, FCL's flagship fire extinguishing agent specifically engineered to combat lithium-ion battery fires and lithium thermal runaway events. In controlled, real-world scenarios, FCL-X™ rapidly suppressed thermal runaway reactions, interrupted cell-to-cell propagation, minimized the risk of reignition, and dramatically improved responder safety—earning strong validation from industry leaders across aviation and logistics.

"Coming back to FDIC for the fourth time is incredibly meaningful for us," said Chad Carver, VP Sales & Operations at FCL. "This week's lithium battery burn demos reaffirmed what first responders and global operators are already experiencing firsthand—FCL-X™ is redefining how lithium battery and thermal runaway fires are managed safely and effectively."

Rising Urgency Across Logistics and Aviation

The urgency for advanced suppression solutions continues to intensify. Lithium-ion battery incidents—including high-risk lithium thermal-runaway fires—are rising sharply across supply chains and air transport systems, posing significant operational and safety challenges.¹²³ Once triggered, thermal runaway can generate extreme heat, toxic gases, and rapid fire spread, often overwhelming conventional suppression approaches. From cargo hold fires to warehouse incidents, traditional methods frequently fall short in containing the cascading nature of lithium battery failures, reinforcing the need for purpose-built solutions like FCL-X™.

Proven in the Field

FCL-X™ is no longer just a breakthrough innovation—it is a proven tool actively deployed by fire departments and first responders across the United States. Feedback from the field consistently highlights the product's speed, reliability, and ability to control both lithium battery fires and active thermal runaway conditions while reducing exposure risks for firefighters operating in high-hazard environments. Departments using FCL-X™ report "lights-out" performance relative to current solutions—faster knockdown, fully extinguished fire, reduced water usage, and significantly improved control over volatile battery incidents—delivering both operational efficiency and enhanced responder safety.

Experience FCL-X™ at FDIC

Attendees of FDIC International are invited to visit Full Circle Lithium at their booth for technical briefings and firsthand insights into how FCL-X™ is setting a new standard in lithium fire suppression.



¹ Increasing frequency of lithium-ion battery and thermal runaway incidents in air cargo and passenger flights reported by aviation safety authorities.

² Global logistics hubs experiencing higher rates of battery-related warehouse fires due to device electrification, damaged returns, and improper handling.

³ Lithium thermal runaway events can propagate rapidly, producing intense heat and flammable gases, making them difficult to suppress using conventional extinguishing agents.

About Full Circle Lithium Corp.

FCL is a leading US-based lithium-ion battery fire extinguishing products manufacturer focused on sustainable solutions for the lithium and battery safety sector. Its flagship product innovation, FCL-X™, is a proprietary, non-hazardous, water-based fire-extinguishing agent designed specifically to combat the growing threat of lithium-ion battery fires. Backed by a world-class technical team, FCL is committed to delivering safe, effective, and environmentally responsible fire mitigation technologies.

For more information:

Carlos Vicens – CEO & Director

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1.416.977.3832

Cautionary Statement

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities legislation in Canada, and which are based on the expectations, estimates, and projections of management of the parties as of the date of this news release, unless otherwise stated. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "should", "could", "believe", "plans", "intends" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. More particularly, and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning expectations on the effectiveness of the marketing and sales of FCL-X™ through distribution agreements, the viability, effectiveness, safety and additional commercialization related to FCL-X™ which is at an early stage of commercialization (which is very difficult for a start-up venture like FCL as there are much larger and better capitalized established companies that can potentially quickly enter the lithium-ion battery fire-fighting market and create strong competition against FCL), on receiving patent protection for FCL-X™ and related inventions and processes, the ability of FCL, a start-up venture, to successfully commercialize its FCL-X™ including ramping-up production of the agent to meet potential demand, continue raising capital, upgrading and refurbishing its plant, and sourcing feedstock for this and its other lines of business. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such factors include, among others, the uncertainties and risk factors related to the loss of key technical and other staff, the battery fire-extinguishing agent functioning as expected to meet safety requirements and fire-fighting related government regulations and potential client product specifications, and applicable environmental requirements and issues – see additional risks described in FCL's public filings. Actual results, developments and timetables could vary significantly from the estimates presented. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. FCL disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law. Additionally, FCL undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of FCL, its financial or operating results or its securities.

SOURCE Full Circle Lithium Inc