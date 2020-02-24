Full In Partners Announces Co-Investment in Vinted

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Full In Partners, a New York-based growth equity fund, announced its investment in Vinted, Europe's largest and fastest-growing secondhand apparel and kids' item consumer-to-consumer marketplace. The full round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners is €128 million and will enable Vinted to further expand their leadership position around Europe.

Elodie Dupuy, Co-Founder of Full In Partners commented "At Full In, we aspire to work arm-in-arm with management teams to take generational companies to new heights. After my stint on the board a few years ago, I've told everybody I could about how Vinted is an outlier business and am thrilled to partner with the team once again."

"When the company faced difficulties 4 years ago, Elodie introduced me to Vinted," said Vinted CEO Thomas Plantenga. "With the team, we developed a turnaround strategy that saved the business and took us to a market-leading position in Europe. The support of the board, especially Elodie's, proved to have been essential, and we were excited to count Full In as part of our journey again, when we raised our latest funding round, led by Lightspeed."

About Full In Partners

Full In Partners is a new women-led growth equity fund based in New York, founded by Elodie Dupuy, Jess Davis and Eric Tonkyn. The firm is focused on changing the fundraising experience for entrepreneurs through the application of proprietary technology and value-add strategy, guidance, and relationships post-investment. To learn more about Full In, please visit: https://fullinpartners.com/

About Vinted

Vinted is the largest online international C2C marketplace in Europe dedicated to second-hand fashion, with a growing member base of 25 million users spanning 12 markets. Founded in 2008 in Lithuania by Milda Mitkute and Justas Janauskas, the company is now led by CEO Thomas Plantenga. On a mission to make second-hand the first choice worldwide, Vinted helps members sell and buy second-hand clothes and accessories from each other, making shopping a mobile and social experience through one-on-one member interactions in its community. The European startup is headquartered in Vilnius, with offices in Berlin, Prague, and Warsaw and has over 300 employees. To learn more about Vinted, please visit: https://www.vinted.com/

Contact: Jacob Cole, Press@FullInPartners.com

SOURCE Full In Partners

Related Links

fullinpartners.com

