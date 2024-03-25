Full-Life Technologies Achieves Regulatory Milestone with Nuclear Permit, Advancing Radioisotope Facility Construction

GEMBLOUX, Belgium, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-Life Technologies ("Full-Life"), today announced the recent achievement of its subsidiary "Full-Life Technology Europe" has obtained a Nuclear Permit for a class IIA facility from the Belgium Federal Agency for Nuclear Control ("FANC"), authorizing the construction and operation of this pivotal facility for producing therapeutic radioisotopes.

"The Nuclear Permit is a significant regulatory milestone towards the construction of our radioisotope facility, which is an integral part of Full-Life's strategy to build a fully-integrated radiopharmaceutical company," said Philippe van Put, General Manager of Full-Life Technology Europe. "Actinium-225 ("Ac-225") has emerged as a highly promising, alpha-emitter isotope for use in radiotherapeutics to treat cancer, but demand has outstripped supply. The facility, when completed, will provide this radioisotope to support pre-clinical and clinical studies of our internal pipeline candidates but also for the commercialization of Ac-225 radiolabelled compounds to contribute towards addressing the urgent global demand for Ac-225 radiopharmaceuticals."

The permit, for a class IIA facility, reflects result of a comprehensive and effective collaboration among diverse stakeholders, including authorities and control organism. Central to this collaborative effort has been the preparation and submission of a detailed safety report to FANC on the future facility. This report is a critical component of the authorization process, as it must demonstrate that all nuclear safety aspects, including installation, processes, and organizational structure, have been meticulously evaluated and meet stringent safety and regulatory standards.

"Obtaining this Nuclear Permit affirms our adherence to the highest nuclear safety standards for our upcoming facility," said Mr. van Put. "Our comprehensive safety measures, forward-thinking production approaches, and reliable logistics systems underscore our dedication to elevating patient care and radiotherapeutic research." The 4,000 square meter, state-of-the-art facility, which will sit on 17,000 square meters of land, will serve as Full-Life's production hub.

