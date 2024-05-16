Full-Life Technologies Announces Appointment of Mark S. de Jong, PhD, as Chief Technical Officer

GEMBLOUX, Belgium, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-Life Technologies (Full-Life), a fully integrated global radiotherapeutics company, today announced the appointment of Mark S. de Jong, PhD, to the newly created position of Chief Technical Officer (CTO). Dr. de Jong, joins Full-Life with 43 years leadership experience and expertise in accelerator physics, and isotope production, including commercial-scale radioisotope production using linear accelerators. He joined Full-Life from Canadian Isotope Innovations Corp., where he served as Chief Technology Officer.

At Canadian Isotope Innovations Corp., he spearheaded the development and operation of the MIP (Medical Isotope Production) facility with a 35 MeV electron linear accelerator dedicated to medical isotope production. His responsibilities included leading the development of new radioisotopes for medical applications utilizing electron accelerators, as well as leading the development of electron accelerators and target technology for medical isotope production.

Previously, Dr. de Jong held the position of Chief Medical Isotope Officer at Canadian Light Source Inc. (CLS). During his tenure there, he led the development, operation, and commercialization of the MIP facility using a 35 MeV electron linear accelerator dedicated to producing Molybdenum-99 (99Mo) for medical applications. His leadership has been instrumental in numerous successful groundbreaking projects, including the design and commissioning of a 2.9 GeV electron synchrotron for CLS, and pioneering a photo-neutron method for producing 99Mo. He has also developed critical software tools for nuclear safety systems for power plants, ensuring their safe operation.

Dr. de Jong's distinguished career is marked by his exemplary leadership and active participation in numerous prestigious national and international committees. Notably, he served as the Chief Scientific Investigator for the International Atomic Energy Agency's Coordinated Research Project on new methods for producing Technetium-99m (Tc-99m), a critical medical isotope. He has also held leadership positions on international advisory committees, including the Taiwan Photon Source and the Shanghai Synchrotron Radiation Facility.

Dr. de Jong's dedication to scientific advancement is further evidenced by his contributions to international organizations like the International Electrotechnical Commission and the OECD Nuclear Energy Agency. Dr. de Jong's contributions to the field have been recognized with renowned awards, including the AECL Distinguished Merit Award and the University of Manitoba Honoured Alumni Award. He holds a PhD in Physics from the University of Manitoba.

"Dr. de Jong brings a distinguished background in particle accelerator technology, especially within the pharmaceutical sector. His role will be impactful in leading our efforts to implement a state-of-the-art particle accelerator for radioisotope production," said Philippe van Put, General Manager of Full-Life Technology Europe. "With his extensive experience in medical isotope production and a proven track record in developing and managing electron accelerator facilities, Dr. de Jong is well-equipped to drive our projects to the next stage of development. His leadership skills, technical prowess, and long-term strategic management of accelerator facilities have earned him international recognition and a place on prestigious committees and projects. We are excited about the fresh perspectives and innovative approaches Dr. de Jong will bring to our team."

About Full-Life Technologies

Full-Life Technologies Limited ("Full-Life") is a fully integrated global radiotherapeutics company with operations in Belgium, Germany, and China. We aim to own the entire value chain for radiopharmaceutical research & development, production & commercialization in order to deliver clinical impact for patients. The Company plans to attack core issues affecting radiopharmaceuticals today through innovative research that targets the treatments of tomorrow. We are comprised of a team of fast-moving entrepreneurs and scientists with a demonstrated track record in the life sciences, as well as radioisotope research and clinical development.

SOURCE Full-Life Technologies Limited