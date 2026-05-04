NEW YORK, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The free, award-winning website fairhealthconsumer.org has added new enhancements to its medical, dental and hospital cost lookup tools: sliders that display a range of percentiles, better expressing the range of healthcare prices consumers may encounter. By moving the easy-to-use sliders, consumers can view typical costs from the 20th to the 90th percentile for a healthcare procedure in their local area, including both provider billed charges and, separately, payer in-network allowed amounts. Average costs are also displayed.

Full Range of Procedure Costs Are Now More Readily Accessible on FAIR Health Consumer Website

Both charge amounts and allowed amounts are shown on FAIR Health Consumer. A charge amount is the amount billed by a provider. An allowed amount is the total fee contracted between an insurance plan and a provider for an in-network service, including both the portion to be paid by the plan member and the portion to be paid by the plan. The 50th percentile means that, for a certain procedure in a certain area, 50 percent of charges or allowed amounts in the FAIR Health database are lower than or equal to this estimate, and 50 percent are higher than or equal to this estimate.

By using the slider to select different percentiles, consumers can easily explore a range of potential costs for their selected procedure and related costs. Selecting a different percentile automatically adjusts the total cost. This affords a more realistic and transparent view of healthcare pricing.

Information about the range of percentiles has always been available on FAIR Health Consumer, but the introduction of sliders makes that range of data available on the main results page. FAIR Health's data—housed in the nation's largest repository of commercial healthcare claims data—are presented in a new and efficient way that better serves consumers.

The new enhancements can be seen on FAIR Health Consumer.

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About FAIR Health

FAIR Health's mission is to supply objective, unbiased information for all stakeholders to improve healthcare quality, access and affordability. It holds the nation's largest collection of commercial healthcare claims data, which is growing at a rate of more than four billion claim records a year. A national Qualified Entity certified by CMS, FAIR Health also receives all claims for individuals enrolled in traditional Medicare Parts A, B and D. As a testament to its reliability and objectivity, FAIR Health's data products—including pricing benchmarks and custom analytics—are widely used by commercial insurers and self-insurers, providers, hospitals and healthcare systems, government, researchers and more. FAIR Health has been designated an official data source for state health programs, including workers' compensation and personal injury protection (PIP) programs, and surprise billing laws that protect consumers. FAIR Health's free consumer website and mobile app, available in English and Spanish, enable consumers to estimate and plan for their healthcare expenses and offer a rich educational platform on health insurance. The website has been honored by the White House Summit on Smart Disclosure, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), URAC, the eHealthcare Leadership Awards, appPicker, Employee Benefit News and Kiplinger's Personal Finance. FAIR Health is a national, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information on FAIR Health, visit fairhealth.org.

Contact:

Rachel Kent

Executive Director of Communications and Marketing

FAIR Health

646-396-0795

[email protected]

SOURCE FAIR Health