The John A. Hartford Foundation Awards Grant to FAIR Health for Price-Informed Tools for Older Adults at the Point of Care

Grant Will Support Price-Informed Shared Decision Making in Diverse Clinical Settings

NEW YORK, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The nonprofit FAIR Health was awarded a grant from The John A. Hartford Foundation to expand the use of price-informed shared decision-making tools and resources on the award-winning FAIR Health for Older Adults (fairhealtholderadults.org) website. As part of the three-year initiative, FAIR Health will collaborate with 10 age-friendly clinical institutions to use these resources with older adults and caregivers at the point of care. FAIR Health will also launch a refreshed Healthy Decisions for Healthy Aging campaign in English and a new, culturally relevant Spanish-language campaign to further spread awareness of FAIR Health for Older Adults nationwide.

FAIR Health for Older Adults.

Shared decision making—the collaborative discussion among patients, caregivers and providers to decide on care, balancing clinical evidence with patients' preferences and values—has shown promise in lowering healthcare costs and improving patients' satisfaction with care. Shared decision making facilitated through clinical decision aids aligns with "what matters" to patients—one of the key elements of the 4Ms framework of age-friendly care. Under prior grant-funded initiatives, FAIR Health developed tools that combine both clinical and price information for specific conditions and scenarios that affect older adults, seriously ill patients and minority communities.

This new initiative builds on prior initiatives also funded by The John A. Hartford Foundation, most recently FAIR Health's collaborations with four recognized Age-Friendly Health Systems (AFHS) clinical sites. The groundbreaking effort to seed the tools at AFHS clinical sites garnered positive feedback from older patients, family caregivers and providers, and yielded critical insights into best practices for implementation in clinical settings. The new initiative is expected to generate further insights into how price-informed tools and resources can be widely integrated and sustained in diverse clinical settings.

Ray Campbell, President of FAIR Health, said: "FAIR Health is grateful to The John A. Hartford Foundation for its generous support of this initiative. The work we are undertaking with the clinical sites may have important implications for clinical practice and policy."

Rani Snyder, President of The John A. Hartford Foundation, said: "We are proud to support FAIR Health's effort to advance price-informed shared decision-making as an element of age-friendly care. Clinical decision aids with cost information fill an important gap in helping older adults and families make treatment decisions with their providers based on what matters most."

To access the free tools, educational content and resources for older adults, visit FAIR Health for Older Adults. To see the Spanish version, please click here.

To learn more about using the shared decision-making tools with their patients, clinicians can contact Gee Kim, FAIR Health Clinical Liaison, at [email protected].

The decision aids are not intended to be medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. They are intended to provide information to help users engage in shared decision making with health professionals.

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About FAIR Health

FAIR Health's mission is to supply objective, unbiased information for all stakeholders to improve healthcare quality, access and affordability. It holds the nation's largest collection of commercial healthcare claims data, which is growing at a rate of about four billion claim records a year. A national Qualified Entity certified by CMS, FAIR Health also receives all claims for individuals enrolled in traditional Medicare Parts A, B and D. As a testament to its reliability and objectivity, FAIR Health's data products—including pricing benchmarks and custom analytics—are widely used by commercial insurers and self-insurers, providers, hospitals and healthcare systems, government, researchers and more. FAIR Health has been designated an official data source for state health programs, including workers' compensation and personal injury protection (PIP) programs, and surprise billing laws that protect consumers. FAIR Health's free consumer website and mobile app, available in English and Spanish, enable consumers to estimate and plan for their healthcare expenses and offer a rich educational platform on health insurance. The website has been honored by the White House Summit on Smart Disclosure, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ), URAC, the eHealthcare Leadership Awards, appPicker, Employee Benefit News and Kiplinger's Personal Finance. FAIR Health is a national, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. For more information on FAIR Health, visit fairhealth.org.

About The John A. Hartford Foundation

The John A. Hartford Foundation, based in New York City, is a private, nonpartisan philanthropy dedicated to improving the care of older adults. Established in 1929, the foundation has three priority areas: creating age-friendly health systems, supporting family caregiving, and improving serious illness and end-of-life care. For more information, visit www.johnahartford.org and follow @johnahartford.

Contact:

Rachel Kent

Executive Director of Communications and Marketing

FAIR Health

646-396-0795

[email protected]

SOURCE FAIR Health