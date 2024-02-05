Full Sail Graduate Colin Leonard Wins Grammy Award

Over 15 Full Sail graduates contribute to Grammy winning projects

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Full Sail University is pleased to announce that Recording Arts graduate Colin Leonard received a Grammy award for Best Engineered Album; Non-Classical for his work on "Jaguar II" by Victoria Monét at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. Additionally, over 15 alumni were credited on 13 Grammy-winning projects across 15 categories. The Grammy Awards aired live on Sunday, February 4 on CBS.

During this year's awards show, Full Sail graduates have mixed, mastered, produced, and assisted in the creation of nominated and winning projects across 15 categories. These categories include Record of the Year, Best Engineered Album, Best Rock Album and more.

"Congratulations to our graduate Colin Leonard on his Grammy win for "Jaguar II" by Victoria Monét. Colin's continued dedication to his craft serves as inspiration throughout our university community," said Jay Noble, Full Sail's Vice President of Alumni Relations.

During this year's Grammy Awards, over 45 Full Sail graduates were credited on 53 nominated projects across 39 different categories. To learn more about Full Sail's alumni successes and the university's Music & Recording centric degree programs, click here.

About Full Sail University

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment media and emerging technologies. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received numerous accolades throughout its 45-year history, including most recently being named a 2023 "Top Game Design School" by The Princeton Review, and recognized as the 2022-2023 "School of the Year" by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges.

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 96,353+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, Grammy®, Addy® and The Game Award honors.

