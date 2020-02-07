Full Sail University Announces 148 Graduates Credited on 24 Oscar®-Nominated Projects at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards

WINTER PARK, Fla., Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Full Sail University is proud to announce that 148 graduates are credited on 24 Oscar®-nominated projects at the 92nd annual Academy Awards. The Oscars® are scheduled to be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA, on Sunday, February 9, and will air live on ABC.

At this year's awards, Full Sail graduates have worked on films and projects nominated across 20 categories including: Motion Picture of the Year, Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role, Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Best Achievement in Costume Design, Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Score), Achievement in Sound Editing, Achievement in Sound Mixing, Achievement in Film Editing, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role, Best Animated Feature Film of the Year, Achievement in Cinematography, Achievement in Directing, Achievement in Visual Effects, and many more.

"It is our honor to celebrate the incredible accomplishments of our alumni who are credited on this year's Oscar® nominated films," said Anne C. Russell, Program Director, Film Production MFA, Full Sail University. "We are tremendously proud of the talent demonstrated by our graduates and we will be cheering them on as we tune-in to watch Sunday's Oscar Awards ceremony."

About Full Sail University:

Full Sail University is an award-winning educational leader for those pursuing careers in entertainment, media, arts and technology. Founded in 1979, Full Sail has received accolades throughout its 40+ year history, including most recently: One of the 2019 "Top Graduate & Undergraduate Schools to Study Game Design" by The Princeton Review, one of the 2019 "Top 50 U.S. Film Schools" by The Wrap Magazine, and the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges also named Full Sail the 2019 "School/College of the Year."

Full Sail University is a graduate and undergraduate degree-granting institution offering on-campus and online degree programs in areas related to Art & Design, Business, Film & Television, Games, Media & Communications, Music & Recording, Sports, and Technology. With over 70,000+ graduates worldwide, Full Sail alumni have worked on countless award-winning projects with individual recognition including Oscar®, Emmy®, GRAMMY®, ADDY®, and Video Game Award honors. For more information, visit FullSail.edu or join the conversation on social at Facebook.com/FullSailUniversity and Twitter.com/FullSail.

